Canadian Amish fined $20k for not using COVID travel app suffer legal setback

The Democracy Fund says it has suffered a 'legal setback as an Ontario court denied a reopening application for a group of Amish clients facing Quarantine Act violations' totaling 'nearly $20,000 in COVID-related penalties.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian court has denied several Amish families living in Ontario the chance to re-open their case concerning $20,000 in COVID-era fines leveled against them.

“The Democracy Fund (TDF) suffered a legal setback as an Ontario court denied a reopening application for a group of Amish clients facing Quarantine Act violations. The group, consisting of several families from Grey County, Ontario, now faces fines totalling nearly $20,000 in COVID-related penalties,” The Democracy Fund announced in a press release earlier this week.

TDF explained in its press release that its clients were first convicted in absentia during COVID-19 for fines related to not using the government-mandated ArriveCAN travel app, which was put in place by the federal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In order to use ArriveCAN, one would need to use modern technology such as a mobile phone, which many Amish do not use.

TDF Litigation Director Mark Joseph said that the ruling “underscores the unique vulnerabilities of the Amish community to modern legal systems,” adding that TDF is representing a broader group of more than 30 Amish from Ontario who “collectively face over $300,000 in fines for similar offenses.”

“The recent ruling leaves these families with fines averaging $6,200 per ticket, compounding their financial burden,” noted TDF.

As many are aware, a large number of Amish do not use modern technology, including electricity, which TDF argues made their ability to comply with the mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app “virtually impossible.”

“The imposition of these fines has led to liens on their properties and damaged credit ratings, threatening their ability to sustain their farms and traditional way of life,” noted TDF.

As it stands now, TDF lawyers are evaluating the Ontario court’s decision, and are hoping to launch an appeal.

TDF did note that it has in the past “secured victories for other Amish clients, successfully reopening tickets and recently securing a number of withdrawals.”

“For the remaining cases, the legal team is reviewing disclosure and communicating with Crown counsel,” the group added.

“TDF remains committed to their defence, exploring further reports of liens and fines affecting other Amish families across the province. As a religious minority with limited access to modern legal resources, the Amish face steep hurdles—such as restricted property transactions or farm succession—when liens are imposed.”

TDF last year offered free legal help for anyone with outstanding COVID-related fines.

The group has been successful in helping numerous people get their COVID-era fines dropped. Last year, it secured the staying or withdrawal of 109 COVID-era tickets given to multiple people in Ontario.

