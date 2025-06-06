Canadian Amish win long legal battle over $38,000 in COVID-era fines

Fines were waived against a group of Amish from Ontario convicted under the province’s Quarantine Act for not going along with the COVID travel app ArriveCAN.

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – After a long legal battle, a group of Amish families living in Ontario were victorious in getting a court to overturn approximately $38,000 in COVID-era fines leveled against them.

The Democracy Fund (TDF) in a press release said that it had helped quash the fines for a group of Amish from Ontario convicted under the province’s Quarantine Act for not going along with the COVID travel app ArriveCAN.

“This outcome is a testament to the importance of access to justice for all Canadians, regardless of their background or way of life,” said TDF litigation director Mark Joseph, who was pleased with the outcome, saying it is an important victory for Canadian justice.

“We are pleased that these families can now move forward without the burden of these oppressive fines. The Amish are extremely grateful for the support they’ve received from TDF donors.”

The TDF noted that its lawyers successfully had the Amish convictions set aside after a final May 22 court appearance that came after seven months of negotiations and other court appearances.

TDF explained in its press release that its clients were first convicted in absentia during COVID-19 for fines related to not using the government-mandated ArriveCAN travel app, which was put in place by the federal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In order to use ArriveCAN, one would need to use modern technology such as a mobile phone, which many Amish do not use.

“Their inability to use smartphones or interact with modern technology made it almost impossible to comply with the strict and continually shifting COVID-19 regulations, particularly requirements involving the ArriveCan app,” the TDF noted.

“TDF took the position that the Amish did not receive proper notice of the offences, trial or conviction. They were convicted in absentia and subsequently fined over $38,000. However, with the assistance of TDF, their cases were reopened, and through persistent advocacy, the convictions were ultimately set aside with fines being waived.”

ArriveCAN was introduced in April 2020 by the Trudeau government and made mandatory in November 2020. The app was used by the federal government to track the COVID jab status of those entering the country and enforce quarantines when deemed necessary.

ArriveCAN was supposed to have cost only $80,000, but the number quickly ballooned to $54 million, with the latest number showing it cost $59.5 million.

As for the app itself, it was riddled with technical glitches along with privacy concerns from users.

Despite the success of this case, other Amish from Ontario have not yet been successful in getting similar COVID-era fines overturned, as reported by LifeSiteNews. The TDF is hoping it can work to get these fines eliminated.

Last year, TDF offered free legal help for anyone with outstanding COVID-related fines.

The group has been successful in helping numerous people get their COVID-era fines dropped. Last year, it secured the staying or withdrawal of 109 COVID-era tickets given to multiple people in Ontario.

