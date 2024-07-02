Canadian army corporal denied compensation for COVID shot injuries

The Canadian Armed Forces member's attorney said her client received the COVID shot against his will and Veterans Affairs will not fill out paperwork needed to obtain proper compensation as he pursues a medical release from the military.

(LifeSiteNews) – A member of Canada’s military who was injured after taking the experimental mRNA COVID jabs has been denied compensation from the nation’s Veterans Affairs department.

As reported by the Canadian Independent, well-known lawyer Catherine Christensen, representing a member of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) who was injured by the COVID shot, noted that Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) did indeed block her client’s ability to obtain compensation.

The member, whose identity remains confidential, is a corporal who formerly served as a master seaman in Canada’s Royal Navy. In 2017, he was then transferred to the army.

Because of injuries, the CAF member is now preparing for a medical release and provided documentation that shows how badly the COVID shot injured him.

According to Christensen, the corporal’s health issues are a direct result of having serious adverse reactions to Moderna’s COVID jabs, which the Canadian military mandated for all members in 2021.

Christensen observed that the corporal received the COVID shot against his will and that the VAC will not fill out paperwork needed so that her client can get proper compensation for his injuries.

“Members were not only told Moderna was safe and effective, but that if anything happened, they would be covered by Veterans Affairs Canada. They were lied to on both fronts,” Christensen said.

To make matters more complicated, VAC had sent the corporal a letter that acknowledged he had “left limb paralysis” as well as “brain abscesses,” along with “sarcoidosis” (an autoimmune condition), shortly after getting Moderna’s mRNA injection.

The VAC also “explicitly recognized” the injuries “are medically documented as being linked to the vaccine.”

Despite all of this, VAC has not acknowledged that the injuries from the COVID shot were severe.

“VAC has unfortunately denied any recognition of these conditions as service-related, depriving my client of essential supports and retraining opportunities,” said Christensen, who added that the “decision leaves a dedicated veteran and his young family without the promised financial and medical assistance.”

The COVID vaccine “directive” was a military mandate issued by General Wayne Eyre in late 2021 that all Canadian military personnel take the COVID shot.

Under the CAF’s mandate, hundreds of military members were fired, or one could argue, purged for not getting the COVID shots. This is in addition to the thousands of public servants fired for not agreeing to take the COVID shots.

Although Canada has a Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) program, active members of the CAF as well as veterans such as the corporal are not eligible for the civilian program. According to Christensen, this leaves many COVID jab-injured CAF members and veterans with no recourse other than through the VAC.

“This case underscores the broken covenant between the military and its members,” Christensen said. “My client faithfully served his country, only to be left unsupported during his time of need.”

The CAF eventually ended its COVID mandate in October 2022, which was months after the federal mandate was lifted, but members are still “strongly encouraged” to take the experimental shot.

The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that its federal COVID vaccine workplace mandate would be dropped in June 2022 as would the mandate requiring domestic travelers have the COVID shot to board planes and trains.

Last November, a CAF member who spoke to LifeSiteNews under the condition of anonymity observed that the military considers members who refuse the COVID shot “a piece of garbage.”

In March, LifeSiteNews reported on large personnel losses causing the CAF to consider dropping its remaining requirements altogether.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizing a link between the Moderna COVID vaccine and severe skin conditions.

The shots also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

