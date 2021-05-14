News

Canadian author Kennedy Hall: ‘We do have a very anti-life country’

Hall talked to LifeSiteNews at yesterday’s National March for Life in Ottawa.
Fri May 14, 2021 - 3:43 pm EST
Kennedy Hall with John-Henry Westen LifeSiteNews
By LifeSiteNews staff
OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Catholic author Kennedy Hall told LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen at yesterday’s National March for Life in Ottawa that “it’s a sad time in Canada. It really is.” He said that “we do have a very anti-life country.”

“However, in a weird way, because our country is sort of depressed, there’s also a lot of fertile ground for hopeful messages,” he added.

Meanwhile, LifeSite’s Kenton Biffert talked to a number of participants present in Ottawa the National March for Life, asking them about their message to pro-abortion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

