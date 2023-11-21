Canadian bankers ask gov’t to let them view private citizens’ tax returns

In addition to the Canadian Bankers Association, Mortgage Professionals Canada has also requested that it be allowed to view confidential tax records, saying a 'digital income verification tool is an urgently required fraud prevention solution.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– The Canadian Bankers Association has asked Canada’s Senate banking committee to allow large banks to view people’s confidential federal personal tax returns via electronic access for what it claims is to verify one’s income to combat fraud.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Association’s chief economist Alex Cippara claims the measure would cut costs while allowing “banks to reduce mortgage fraud that serves to drive up costs for borrowers.”

While mortgage fraud does occur, according to a 2004 report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, it is quite rare.

“Fraud in land conveyancing does not appear to have reached crisis proportions in Canada,” said the report.

Ciappara, failing to elaborate on just how this new privilege would reduce fraud, insisted that allowing banks to see one’s gross income would be a “technology-based solution to reduce mortgage fraud.”

While the banks claim that being allowed to view one’s personal tax returns would help prevent mortgage “fraud,” it is not clear what the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do in this matter.

In addition to the Bankers Association, Mortgage Professionals Canada has also requested that it be allowed to view one’s confidential tax records, saying a “digital income verification tool is an urgently required fraud prevention solution.”

Governments allowing banks to access personal tax records is concerning given how the current federal government has a history of intruding on one’s personal finances. An example of this was in 2022, when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took the unprecedented step of demanding that banks freeze the accounts of anyone involved in the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, without a court order.

Of note is that similar infrastructure blocking protests have taken place in recent weeks in Canada, over the Israel-Hamas conflict, yet no extraordinary measures have been taken to stop protesters by the Trudeau government.

Should banks be allowed to access one’s personal tax returns, it might not stop at just being allowed to verify one’s income but could extend to making every single transaction searchable.

Freeland is a member of the Board of Trustees for the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is the group behind the now-infamous “Great Reset,” an agenda that critics say seeks to install a global system similar to that of China’s Social Credit System.

One of the WEF goals is to push governments to introduce a digital currency and ID system.

For the time being, it looks like Canada will not get a digital dollar.

The Bank of Canada (BOC) in August said that the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is not needed as many people rely on “cash” to pay for things, and that the introduction of a digital currency would only be feasible if consumers demanded its release.

However, the BOC did not fully rule out a digital dollar in the future.

As noted in a report from LifeSiteNews, experts warn that central bank digital currencies are a “control tool” of governments.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre promised that if he is elected prime minister, he would stop any implementation of a “digital currency” or a compulsory “digital ID” system.

