Canadian banks will make employees get jabbed or face COVID testing

TD, RBC, BMO, CIBC and Scotia plan to put vaccination policies in place that one attorney has said are unconstitutional.

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

(LifeSiteNews) — Five major Canadian banks announced vaccination policies for all staff working in an office.

The call for vaccination by TD, RBC, BMO, CIBC and Scotia came a week after Transport Minister Omar Alghabra proposed a vaccination policy for employees and public servants who work in federally regulated transportation settings.

TD communicated in an email that employees must register their vaccination status with the bank by the end of September. Kenn Lalonde, chief human resources officer, wrote, “Effective November 1, 2021, full vaccination of an approved COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement for all TD colleagues entering the TD workplace.”

Starting November 1, protocols will be put in place at TD for all employees who are not fully vaccinated or who do not disclose their status. They include rapid testing, wearing a face covering at all times, and completing a course about the benefits of vaccination.

Lalonde also said, “We believe that the majority of TD colleagues have already been vaccinated. This is great news. However, COVID-19 remains with us and the Delta variant, which is far more contagious, is spreading in our communities, primarily to those who are unvaccinated.”

This statement was made on behalf of TD without reference to the growing body of research that suggests the opposite of the mainstream narrative about the Delta variant.

Similar to TD, RBC sent a memo to employees saying, “As a next step, we will ask all employees to confirm their vaccination status by completing an attestation, beginning in Canada and the U.S., followed by other regions where applicable.”

A memo released to BMO employees stated that “those who remain unvaccinated will be required to complete twice-a-week COVID-19 testing and comply with alternative health and safety measures to enter a BMO location.”

Scotia Bank announced a similar policy, although has not set a firm deadline. Chief human resources officer Barb Mason said, “We are moving in the direction of making vaccinations mandatory for all Canadian-based employees, and contractors, later in the fall.”

According to Canadian lawyer Rocco Galati, any mandated medical procedure without the informed consent of the citizen is unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court of Canada has already ruled on this.

Share











