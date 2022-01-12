Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer

'The Covid cult is far more dangerous then Covid. If they will evict families with cancer, what won’t they do?'

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver is set to evict families who do not provide proof of vaccination with one of the available abortion-tainted and experimental COVID jabs. Ronald McDonald Houses accommodate families with hospitalized children under 21 years of age.

Austin Furgason, a father of a 4-year-old child with leukemia who has been receiving treatment since October, shared a video on his Facebook account that showed a letter from Ronald McDonald House Charities British Columbia and Yukon announcing the vaccine-related eviction.

In his recorded exchange with the manager of the House, Furgason made it clear to the staff that he is not anti-vaccine as a rule, and said that his child had received other vaccines.

The manager told him that the policy was being implemented “to reduce the risks to the entire house,” which Furgason immediately said “doesn’t make sense” because you can still spread the virus if you are vaccinated.

That the vaccines do not stop the spread of COVID has been admitted by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky. She told CNN that what the vaccines “can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

Furgason wrote on his Facebook page: “All tenants, adults and children over the age of 5 who are not vaccinated are out by the end of January. How absolutely wicked and vile.”

“The Covid cult is far more dangerous than Covid. If they will evict families with cancer, what won’t they do,” he added.

True North news obtained a copy of the letter, which stated that the vaccine mandate will begin on January 17 and “families already in the House/Family Room” will be given until January 31 to receive “minimum one dose.”

The letter told recipients to “visit our front desk to scan your BC vaccination passport, confirming proof of vaccination or provide the vaccination card for those under 12 years of age.”

The COVID jab policy applies to “everyone five years and older who are working, staying, or visiting our facilities.”

Unless families are granted accommodation that “has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMH BC in writing,” it is presumed that unvaccinated sick children and their families will be evicted from the premises.

Ronald McDonald House provides care and support for families with sick children who live far from hospitals that provide specialized treatment for children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities British Columbia and Yukon stated on their website that “an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House.”

LifeSiteNews has sent an email to the organization asking how they can justify evicting families who have not been vaccinated until this point and who still need help, but has yet to receive a reply.

Share











