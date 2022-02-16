Canadian border guards prevent Mike Lindell from donating MyPillows to truckers

The crew will have the ‘right credentials and everything’ to enter Canada, despite being ‘definitely not vaccinated.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A goodwill gesture from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell hit a snag, but he promised the pillows for Canadian truckers participating in the freedom convoy will be delivered.

Lindell told The Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn on Saturday that he would donate thousands of pillows to the convoy in Ottawa to show his support for their cause.

“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada. We’re gonna try and get them through,” Lindell said.

Yesterday, it became known that the truck carrying the promised pillows was denied entry into Canada by border officials and sent home.

According to Newsweek, The Right Side Broadcasting Network crew delivering the pillows was not jabbed and thus not allowed to enter Canada.

“I don’t see any problem that they’re gonna have,” Lindell said Tuesday, according to Newsweek, adding this time the crew will have the “right credentials and everything,” despite being “definitely not vaccinated.”

According to Lindell, the delivery required “another permit.”

“So they expedited that on the Canadian side, they expedited that permit, so I believe we’ll have that tonight and we’ll see what happens in the morning,” he added.

Lindell said that MyPillow does own a Canadian factory close to Ottawa. He admitted to Newsweek that the plant cannot make the thousands of pillows as they lack the “raw materials” needed.

“The shopping channel up there and the box stores canceled me in Canada last year, too, during their big cancel culture push on MyPillow,” Lindell noted, as reported by Newsweek. “That’s why we’re having to bring them clear from Minnesota.”

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the unprecedented step of enacting the Emergencies Act, which he claimed was needed to deal with the truckers from the Freedom Convoy. Trudeau’s new powers allow the government the power to freeze anyone’s bank accounts associated with the convoy without a court order.

Despite the new threats from Trudeau, organizers for the Freedom Convoy said Tuesday that they would “hold the line.”

