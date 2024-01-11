Canadian broadcast regulator rejects MPs’ request to ban Communist China-backed TV stations

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission dismissed an appeal from the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations to bar 'authoritarian state-controlled broadcasters.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s official broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), dismissed an appeal by MPs to ban all Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state-run programs from being allowed to air on Canadian cable and satellite programming.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, on Monday the CTRC rejected outright a request from the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that recommended CCP-financed shows from “authoritarian state-controlled broadcasters” be banned in Canada.

As it stands today, the CCP-run and backed Charming China Entertainment and China Yellow River TV, Beijing TV, and China Central Television all remain on the CRTC’s annual Revised List of Non-Canadian Programming Services, which are available on a subscription basis.

The committee, in a May 17, 2023, report, had voiced concerns from witnesses who said the “state of Canadian Mandarin and Cantonese language media is being compromised by the People’s Republic of China.”

“Their concerns were primarily based on China’s acquisitions of Chinese Canadian traditional media and the use of China-controlled social media applications to spread disinformation,” the report read.

In another report titled A Threat to Canadian Sovereignty, it was recommended to the cabinet of the federal Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that it “direct the CRTC to a new broadcasting policy of general application that authoritarian state-controlled broadcasters not be on the List of Non-Canadian Programming Services and Stations Authorized for Distribution.”

Trudeau’s cabinet, however, did not comment on this matter.

Of note is that in 2022 the CRTC went as far as to ban state-run Russia Today from Canadian airwaves.

As it stands now, China Central Television is allowed to operate in Canada along with other global networks such as Fox News and the British Broadcasting Corporation.

In November, CRTC CEO Vicky Eatrides testified at the House of Commons Heritage Committee that it is “going to hold a broader hearing – that is forthcoming – on how we treat foreign services that are operating in Canada.”

The hearing, however, was not in response to CCP-backed TV stations but rather around United States-based Fox News, which Toronto-based LGBTQ activist group Egale Canada had complained about for supposed “right”-wing reporting.

No date for the hearing has been set.

When it comes to the CCP, many Canadians, especially pro-freedom Chinese Canadians, are concerned especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Indeed, the potential meddling in Canada’s elections by CCP agents has many Canadians worried as well. To bring home this point, LifeSiteNews reported Monday that one of Trudeau’s top ministers, Mary Ng, was called out as having allegedly received support from the CCP in the 2019 Canadian federal election.

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reported that the Canadian government continues to give millions in aid to China and by extension the CCP government despite the fact it has been allegedly meddling in Canada’s federal elections.

A public inquiry into alleged CCP meddling in Canada’s two most recent federal elections is set to start January 29.

