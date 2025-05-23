Canadian Broadcasting Corporation fails ‘fact check,’ forced to issue correction

The CBC has issued a correction to a report in which it falsely claimed that the Conservatives blamed the Liberal Party for engaging in gerrymandering in Pierre Poilievre's former riding.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was forced to admit it made up a portion of a news report from a “Fact Check” segment about the 2025 federal election.

CBC producer, Ashley Fraser, who hosted a segment of Fact Check: Election Fraud Claim, told viewers that the Mark Carney Liberals were unfairly accused of gerrymandering, or manipulating electoral district borders, regarding Pierre Poilievre’s former Carleton, Ontario riding.

Fraser had claimed that certain people, including “Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day have suggested the boundary change was the Liberal government’s doing in order to make it harder for Poilievre to get elected. But that’s not how it works in Canada,” Fraser had said in the report.

The statement allegedly made by Day accusing the Liberal of gerrymandering never occurred, however, leading the CBC to issue a correction.

“The section that alleged gerrymandering included an incorrect statement that some blame the Liberal government,” reads the CBC News correction.

“In fact there was no reference to the government,” it added.

Fraser’s blunder is just the latest in a host of other corrections the CBC has had to issue.

On April 18, the CBC had to correct political correspondent Rosemary Barton’s complaint that Rebel News “traffics in misinformation” because it did not recognize that skeletal remains had been found on former Indigenous Residential schools once run by the Catholic Church.

The reality is, no graves have ever been found, a fact which the CBC had to admit in its correction of Barton’s claims.

The misleading reports requiring correction come around the same time managers at one of Canada’s largest government-funded newspaper chains implied to shareholders that a Conservative victory in the 2025 election could harm the subsidy-reliant industry.

Outside of this election cycle, there have been many instances of the CBC pushing what looks to be ideological content, including the creation of pro-LGBT material for kids, tacitly endorsing the gender mutilation of children, promoting euthanasia, and even seeming to justify the burning of mostly Catholic churches throughout the country.

