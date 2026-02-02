Canadian cabinet member suggests need for new powers to stop protests like Freedom Convoy

Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly was questioned by Conservatives during a committee meeting in the House of Commons about a bill restricting use of the internet.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – One of Canada’s most senior federal ministers seemed to suggest that the government needs more, and possibly new powers, to ensure it can deal in the future with “hostile actors” more swiftly than it did during the Freedom Convoy clearout in 2022.

The comments were made by Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly during a recent House of Commons industry committee meeting after she was grilled by Conservative MPs about concerns over a new bill relating to the internet.

Joly claimed that the federal cabinet under Prime Minister Mark Carney needs the new powers to deal with “a chaotic and dangerous world.”

“I think it’s important for people to remember that, since we’re living in a much more chaotic and dangerous world, the government has to deal with a lot of hostile actors that can sometimes go after our critical infrastructure including the state ones,” she told the committee.

Joly was giving her testimony regarding Bill C-8, known as An Act Respecting Cyber Security.

Bill C-8 was introduced in June by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and has a provision in which the federal government could stop “any specified person” from accessing the internet.

The bill contains a clause that mandates all internet providers pull internet services from anyone whom the government demands.

If passed, it would allow the industry minister to “prohibit a telecommunications service provider from providing any service to any specified person” without a warrant. The only recourse a banned person would have is after the order is given. They would have to get a federal court to look at the ban order for a judicial review.

The federal government under Carney claims that the bill is a way to stop “unprecedented cyber-threats.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canadian Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne admitted that he was never consulted on Bill C-8.

Conservative MP says Liberals can’t be trusted with new ‘powers’

During the House of Commons industry committee meeting, Conservative MP Frank Caputo drilled Joly about Bill C-8, noting how it’s now deemed illegal use of the Emergencies Act (EA) to stop the Freedom Convoy shows it can’t be trusted.

“We know how that sometimes goes,” he noted, adding, “Why wouldn’t you have an independent judge decide whether there is evidence for you to wield these significant, virtually unprecedented powers?”

Joly claimed that she does not think Bill C-8 would give “unprecedented power,” adding, “I am sorry. I think it’s an important bill. It’s about making sure we can protect our critical infrastructure.”

Not done yet, Caputo asked her, “Why should Canadians trust you with these extraordinary powers given your government’s record?”

Sshe said the bill is not about “personalizing the approach” but to “protect Canadians.”

Caputo persisted, telling Joly, “We have seen so many failures with this government,” notably the EA.

“I don’t know that Canadians have the trust when it comes to balancing rights and protecting our infrastructure,” he said.

Joly replied, “I think Canadians have already given trust in our government.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the EA in early 2022 to stop the Freedom Convoy was recently ruled illegal by a court.

Trudeau had disparaged Canadians who chose not to get the COVID shots, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

After the protesters were cleared out, which was achieved through the freezing of bank accounts of those involved without a court order as well as the physical removal and arrest of demonstrators, Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23, 2022.

