Campaign to ‘defend every single Canadian who gets a lockdown ticket’ tops 10,000 donors

'Fight the Fines' has 'already taken more than 2,000 cases, but we're not stopping.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — The Rebel News project ’Fight the Fines,’ dedicated to defending every Canadian facing a COVID-19 related ticket as a free service, has surpassed 10,000 donors.

The campaign, which successfully represented a British Columbia mother facing a criminal charge after she was jailed for not wearing a mask despite a medical exemption, originally had the goal of fighting 1,000 tickets nationwide. The project and a team of crowd-funded lawyers, thanks to massive donor support, has since doubled their initial goal.

The campaign site now states, “We have already taken over 2,000 cases, but we’re not stopping, because we want to defend every single Canadian who gets a lockdown ticket.”

Between the tax-deductible donation section, through the registered charity Democracy Fund, and the non-tax-deductible section, directly through Rebel News, the campaign has exceeded 13,000 total contributors.

On November 26, 2020, Rebel News, under the headship of Ezra Levant, launched the project titled ‘Fight the Fines’ to provide free legal defense for Canadians fined for COVID-19 “violations.”

Upon the initial launch, Levant made a video stating, “it is my goal to fight 1,000 tickets across Canada … one of them could be yours.”

“I want to show these tyrants, these premiers and mayors, and especially the ‘unelected health czars,’ that they’re wrong to think they can pick on people who can’t afford lawyers,” Levant continued.

Levant also said in the video that the cost of this 1,000-ticket campaign was going to be $200,000. Due to the project’s success and the updated goal of fighting every ticket, the next fundraising benchmark is set at $2 million.

In April, the Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, backed “Fight the Fines,” which allowed donors to start making tax deductible contributions. “You can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. So a $100 donation only costs you about $75, because you get the charity credit. A $1,000 donation gives you about $400 back at tax time,”

“Think of it this way: Would you rather pay taxes to Justin Trudeau — or direct some of that money instead to help fight for freedom?” the project’s update continued.

The campaign, which states the organization is in the “fight for Canadian civil rights,” expresses its goal unequivocally by saying, “Let’s keep Canada free. We don’t need to live under martial law. You don’t quarantine the healthy. You don’t punish people for having Christmas dinner with family. You don’t ruin thousands of small businesses,”

“Every single day we’re hearing stories of law-abiding citizens — families, really — who are being ticketed and fined by overzealous police and bylaw officers for simply doing what the prime minister is doing. We’re talking about people who are being fined for ordinary things like going out for a walk. And we’re sick and tired of this double standard. So we’re going to fight back in court,” the project’s mission statement continues.

The Fight the Fines site, in its call-to-action statement, implores all Canadians facing these fines to reach out for legal help. “If you’ve been fined during the pandemic for no good reason, please click here to contact us in confidence. You may be eligible for free legal defence — where we will help fight your ticket! That means that we’ll hire a lawyer, and we’ll pay all of your fees!”

“We believe that there are some reasonable limits that the public accepts to fight this pandemic. But whether it’s overzealous inspectors, police who just don’t understand the new rules, bureaucrats trying to scare the public, or politicians enjoying their ‘emergency’ powers a little too much, there are so many unreasonable fines out there. Someone has to defend our civil liberties,”

“This is it. This is the fight back.”

