Canadian Cancer Society bows to LGBT mob, apologizes for referring to cervix by actual name

The organization said in its apology that it recognizes 'many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like ‘cervix.’

(LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Cancer Society bowed to pressure from the LGBT lobby after it apologized for referring to a woman’s cervix by its actual technical name but also not including the false term “front hole” for the cervix that was coined by transgender activists.

On a note on its website, under a cancer screening page question, “As a trans man or non-binary person assigned female at birth, do I need to get screened for cervical cancer?” the agency offered an apology titled “Words Matter.”

“We recognize that many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like ‘cervix.’ You may prefer other words, such as ‘front hole.’ We recognize the limitations of the words we’ve used while also acknowledging the need for simplicity,” the agency noted.

Not done in bowing to the LGBT lobby, the Cancer Society also claimed that “another reason” it uses the word cervix “is to normalize the reality that men can have these body parts too.”

“Trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people face significant barriers to accessing healthcare and are less likely than cisgender people to be screened for cancer,” the Canadian Cancer Society noted in a page about cervical cancer screening for LGBTQ people,” the agency said.

Some women’s rights activists have said that using the term “front hole,” which has been popularized by LGBTQ activists as a replacement word for “vagina.” is derogatory.

In a 2023 column published to Spiked, British gender-critical writer Julie Burchill blasted LGBT activists for “Trans-inclusive language” that “is dehumanising women.”

“Both ‘bonus hole’ and ‘front hole’ are recommended as trans-friendly alternatives to vagina. Trans ideologues have long tried to erase or appropriate any word that is specific to females – from woman to mother and now vagina. And they have gained a foothold in our schools and in our media. Now gynaecological-health providers are swallowing the stupid pills, too,” she wrote.

The offensive term, used by the Boston Children’s Hospital in 2022, caused an uproar.

As for the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it has pushed the so-called “transitioning” of minors while at the same time introducing laws that on the surface appear to be about helping children.

So-called “Pride Season” has ramped up in recent years in Canada and elsewhere, but, notably, this year there has been some pushback.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Days are ongoing across Canada.

Also, one of Canada’s most prominent and well-known psychologists has spoken out against the radical LGBT push in recent years under Trudeau. As reported by LifeSiteNews, anti-woke Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson slammed Trudeau and his Liberal government at the start of “Pride” month, saying that in his view it is really a “celebration of casual hedonistic self-centered sex” and not a “celebration of love.”

