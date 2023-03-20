Canadian Cancer Society says men with fake female genitalia should consider cervical cancer screenings

The state of Washington earned derision earlier this year for making a similar announcement, though they directed their admonition more understandably toward actual women.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian Cancer Society is suggesting that men who have gotten mutilating “bottom surgeries” in order to better resemble women might want to consider getting screened for cervical cancer.

Breitbart highlighted the organization’s advice Thursday, pointing out that it coincides with an additional recommendation from the professional society for women who identify as men to get screened for breast cancer, which it has rebranded as “chest cancer.”

According to the advisory, a man who thinks he’s a woman (a “trans woman”) should talk to a healthcare provider about potentially getting cervical cancer screenings if he “has had bottom surgery” to artificially create fake female genitalia, since “there’s a very small risk that you can develop cancer in the tissues of your neo-vagina or neo-cervix.”

Those who haven’t had the surgery, the cancer society acknowledges, “aren’t at risk for cervical cancer.”

“It can be difficult to make cancer screening a priority, especially when there’s not a lot of information out there about cervical cancer risks for trans women [sic],” the advisory continued, suggesting that men who think they’re women “may also be concerned about things like experiencing transphobia during the screening process.”

“Still, it’s important to take care of your health by getting the cancer screening you need,” the Canadian Cancer Society argued. “Screening means checking for cancer before there are any symptoms.”

“Here’s the bottom line: If you’re a trans woman who’s had bottom surgery, discuss your personal risk for cancer in your neo-vagina or neo-cervix with your healthcare provider, and come up with a plan for cancer screening that works for you,” they said.

The Canadian Cancer Society isn’t the first organization this year to tout cervical screenings for LGBT-identifying people.

The state of Washington earned derision earlier this year for making a similar announcement, though they directed their admonition more understandably toward actual women.

In January, Washington’s health department sent a tweet reminding “transmasculine persons with a cervix” — better known as “women” — to get screened for cervical cancer, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

The message directed viewers to “Find a LGBTQ-welcoming provider” by following a link to the National LGBT Cancer Network.

“If you have a cervix, you are a female of either the girl/woman variety,” one Twitter user wrote in reaction to the tweet. “There is no other option except in your imagination. Depts of Health should know better than to pander to imaginary whims.”

Beyond the linguistic games from the professional health organizations, studies have found links between mutilating transgender treatments and increased risk of cancer.

A 2017 analysis published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) noted that as “cross-sex hormones administered for the purposes of gender affirmation may be delivered at high doses and over a period of decades, the carcinogenicity of hormonal therapy in transgender people is an area of considerable concern.”

“In addition, concerns about cancer risk in transgender patients have been linked to sexually transmitted infections, increased exposure to well-known risk factors such as smoking and alcohol use, and the lack of adequate access to screening,” the analysis suggested.

Meanwhile, a 2019 study published in the British Medical Journal found that men who took hormones to look more like women were more than 46 times more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Researchers have also observed a higher incidence of cancer in gender-confused women.

A March 2020 study published by Cancer, a medical journal, discovered that gender-confused women “are twice as likely as cisgender men [biological men] to have had cancer,” Boston University’s School of Public Health pointed out.

“The researchers also found that, among cancer survivors, trans men [gender-confused women] had the worst overall health, and were nine times more likely to have diabetes and heart disease than cisgender women, seven times more likely to have diabetes than cis men [sic], and four times more likely to have cardiovascular disease than cis men [sic],” Boston University noted.

