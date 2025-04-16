Canadian Catholic school board rejects pro-life motion to block abortion funding

BURLINGTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) has shut down a motion that would have prevented school funds from supporting abortion in any way.

On April 8, Oakville school trustee Helena Karabela tabled an amendment to the HCDSB fundraising policy to ensure that school funds are not used to support abortion; however, her pro-life motion was shut down by the board.

“While the amendment didn’t succeed, I’m proud I took a stand for life and for the victims of MAID, abortion, and embryonic stem cell research with you at my back, with your support, encouragement and prayers,” she wrote in an email to supporters following the meeting.

Karabela’s amendment sought to modify the Fundraising Activities Policy V-04 to ensure that the Catholic board was not funding abortion in any way. The motion was seconded by Milton Trustee Emma Murphy.

“In keeping with the teachings of the Catholic faith on the sanctity of life, from conception to natural death, school and/or board fundraising efforts may not be directed to any registered charity or non-profit (including subsidiaries, affiliates and associates) that in any way are involved in or support advocacy, programs, financial or material support for abortion, contraception, euthanasia or human embryonic stem cell research,” the amendment read.

At the meeting, two student trustees voiced their opposition while the remaining trustees said nothing. However, the motion was quickly voted down, with only two votes in favor and five opposed.

This is not the first time that Halton Catholic District School Board has shut down a pro-life fundraising motion, as Karabela introduced a similar amendment in 2022, but it also failed to pass.

“The amendment may not have passed, but I am encouraged nonetheless,” Karabela said, explaining that “Wonderful letters of support were sent to Trustees some of which have been included in the policy meeting correspondence and are worth reading.”

“Let us all continue to raise our voices for the most vulnerable victims of the culture of death and speak up for the culture of life,” she encouraged.

“Remember what St. Pope John Paul II says, ‘Never, ever give up on hope, never doubt, never tire, and never become discouraged. Be not afraid,'” Karabela quoted.

Share











