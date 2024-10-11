Canadian Catholics launch rosary crusade for upcoming elections

Starting Monday, October 14, Canadians are encouraged to participate in a Rosary Crusade for the intention of the upcoming provincial election in British Columbia on October 19, as well as all other elections taking place across the country in the near future.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Faithful Catholics are calling on their fellow Canadians to pray the rosary ahead of pivotal upcoming elections, particularly the provincial election in British Columbia.

This Canadian Thanksgiving, Monday, October 14, Canadians are encouraged to participate in a Rosary Crusade for the intention of the upcoming provincial election in British Columbia, which is being held on Saturday, October 19, as well as all other elections taking place across the country in the near future.

“A group of us in Summerland, B.C. would like to invite others to participate in a Rosary Crusade beginning this coming Monday, Thanksgiving Day, by praying the rosary each day with the intention of having a good outcome for our B.C. election on the following Saturday, October 19th, the day of the election,” local Catholic Jacinta Jay told LifeSiteNews.

Jay added that with the “way the world and our country” is going, “we need prayer now more than ever and the rosary is a particularly powerful prayer.”

Jay encouraged Catholics to recite the following prayer along with the rosary for the outcome of both the British Columbia election and other upcoming elections, whether they be federal, provincial or local.

The prayer reads as follows:

Dear Heavenly Father, enlighten the minds of your people in Canada. May we elect provincial and federal leaders, and other government officials, according to Your Divine Will. Give our citizens the wisdom to choose leaders of our great nation who have respect for human life at all stages, the sanctity of marriage and of the family and who will put the greater good of all people in this country ahead of personal gains. Provide us with wise leaders who will acknowledge in word and deed our God-given freedoms and us the grace to honor You daily as our Creator and Protector. If we can do this as a nation, we are confident You will provide us with an abundance of Your blessings through our elected leaders. Thank you Heavenly Father. Amen.

In British Columbia in particular, the call to pray comes as the province continues to be ruled by the far-left New Democratic Party under Premier David Eby, a leader who supports radical LGBT ideology, abortion and lax drug policies. In fact, only two candidates for the province’s premiership, both from smaller parties, support truly pro-life and pro-family values, according to pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

Unfortunately, while B.C. Conservative leader and premier hopeful John Rustad has made a number of pro-freedom and pro-family statements, decrying COVID regulations and LGBT indoctrination in schools, he recently referred to abortion as “women’s reproductive rights,” employing the language of left-wing activists who support the deadly practice.

“As you’ll see in John Rustad’s report card, we had to severely downgrade his rating because he came out publicly with a pro-abortion statement, thus aligning himself with the pro-death ideology of David Eby,” CLC wrote.

“We were planning to give him a much higher score given his positive actions on parental rights, but his strident pro-abortion stance forced our hand,” the organization added.

Only Rod Taylor of the Christian Heritage Party and Amrit Birring of the Freedom Party have been given “A” ratings by CLC, as both candidates are pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom.

