Canadian children’s hospital foundation slammed for celebrating 10-year-old boy’s ‘gender transition’

‘By encouraging this gender identity disorder, they are putting the child on the path to irreversible puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and eventually, genital mutilation,’ Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews. ‘Jail for the lot of them, I say.’

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (LifeSiteNews) — A Manitoba children’s hospital foundation is encouraging irreversible interventions to “change” the sex of a 10-year-old boy.

On November 15, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba published a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrating a 10-year-old boy who wants to undergo irreversible “gender transitioning” because he believes he is a girl.

“Mary [sic] is a 10-year-old, who just wants to feel like a ‘real girl,’ in her body and thanks to her family’s unwavering love and support, together they are on a gender-affirming path to make her feel more authentically herself [sic],” the foundation wrote.

The foundation portrays the little boy’s only solution as being to “change” who he really is by undergoing surgery. It further demands that his misguided decision be validated by all those around him.

“I just wanted my name to be female and I still want my body parts to be female,” the little boy, given the pseudonym of “Mary” and falsely referred to with she/her pronouns, was quoted saying.

The foundation lamented that children who believe they are a different sex may be “misgendered” and addressed by their birth name.

However, the foundation is apparently ignoring overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery, including a Swedish Cohort Study that found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

“Despite the challenges, Mary envisions a future aligned with her true self [sic],” the foundation wrote. “She dreams of a world where her body reflects her identity, eagerly anticipating the day her doctors allow her to take hormones that will aid her transition.”

“Even at age 10, the prospect of a future boyfriend worries her, wondering if or at what phase of dating she’ll need to disclose her journey,” it continued. “And she worries, a little, about never having a baby – but says her plans to be a famous actress won’t allow time to be a mom [sic] anyway.”

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews that the “Manitoba Children’s hospital foundation is committing child abuse.”

“By encouraging this gender identity disorder, they are putting the child on the path to irreversible puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and eventually, genital mutilation,” he said.

“Puberty blockers can make bones brittle, meaning they can break more easily,” Fonseca warned, adding that blockers also have “unwanted effects on cognition, emotions and the executive funciton of the brain.

“Stage 2 of the transitioning that these doctors are encouraging is cross-sex hormones which must be given for life, and must be monitored for serious side-effects including cardiovascular disease, blood clots, and various cancers, including cancers of the breast, prostate, ovaries, cervix and vagina,” he continued, citing the National Library of Medicine.

“Stage 3 of transitioning is surgery to amputate perfectly healthy body parts, and then to construct simulations of opposite sex genitals,” Fonseca explained. “This is very difficult, and complications and life-threatening infections are common.”

“Jail for the lot of them, I say,” he concluded.

Currently, Manitoba children as young as 14 can begin “gender affirming care,” a term used to refer to irreversible hormones and “sex change” surgery.

The foundation’s post was roundly condemned on X as “child abuse” while others called the foundation “groomers” for pushing gender ideology on children.

Similarly, student activist Josh Alexander wrote, “This is disgusting. How can everyone stand by while a 10-year-old boy is harmed in the name of affirmation? What happened to the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm?”

“This perverted process of ‘affirmation’ always begins with something as simple as a name or pronoun change,” he warned. “Do not be a part of the lie that ruins an innocent life. Always tell the truth in love.”

Indeed, research and studies have proven that the most loving and helpful approach to a person who thinks they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81% of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects are manifesting themselves as well.

Additionally, LifeSiteNews compiled a list of medical professions and experts who warn against transgender surgeries, warning of irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

As the report by The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh about the Vanderbilt University Medical Center promoting mutilating gender surgeries has shown, the real reason for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to promote transgender surgeries and hormone therapies is to “make a lot of money.”

A “chest reconstruction,” for instance, costs approximately $40,000 per person, according to Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor.

“These surgeries are labor intensive, there are a lot of follow-ups, they require a lot of our time, and they make money,” Taylor said in a video uncovered by Walsh.

