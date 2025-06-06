Canadian Christian school board averts LGBT takeover after pro-family members rally to save it

An LGBT agenda had become prevalent in Edmonton before pro-family members voted in new pro-Christian and family board members.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – A non-profit society running four independent Edmonton Christian schools was victorious in preventing a majority hostile pro-LGBT takeover of its operations after pro-family members voted in new pro-Christian and family board members to bring balance to its board of directors.

“The vote was Tuesday evening and – our side won! Our endorsed candidates were elected, and a few other important votes were also successful for our side,” Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of political operations Jack Fonseca said in an email to its supporters Thursday.

Edmonton Christian Schools (ESC) held its annual general meeting on Tuesday and voted for three new members of the board of directors. The ESC schools are run by the Edmonton Society for Christian Education (ESCE), a non-profit organization. They operate two elementary schools, one high school and a preschool, and serve approximately 1,600 students.

CLC noted in its email that “The LGBT-creep has been present in the schools, from blasphemous cartoon images of Jesus ‘celebrating’ homosexual ‘pride’ to books about boys turning into girls.”

“The non-profit society that runs Edmonton Christian Schools, a network of charter schools that had provided a solid biblical environment for many years until recent infiltration by the LGBT agenda,” Fonseca said in the email.

“Once we heard about what was going on, we put the call out to our supporters, asking them to take out memberships and vote for three God-fearing individuals who wanted to be on the board of directors.”

CLC had warned before the meeting in a call to action that after years of a “distinctly Christian education program for Christian families that is shaped by faith and rooted in scripture,” things began to change in recent years.

According to CLC, “Transgender and homosexual propaganda materials” began to “creep” into classrooms, including “blasphemous images” depicting Jesus as pro-LGBT.

Insider shares details of what transpired, says he is ‘confident’ new board members will bring stability

LifeSiteNews spoke with a voting member of ESC who is very familiar with the Edmonton Christian Schools board.

The person, who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of reprisals from pro-LGBT activists, said while he does not know the new board members personally, “I would say the vote last night (Tuesday) helped relieve the pressure to change to a more ‘inclusive’ religious position.”

“There were only three elections on the nine-member board. Though I am confident that those elected will keep the board as a whole on the right path,” he told LifeSiteNews.

The ESC voting member told LifeSiteNews that in his view the voting was “set up to pit each traditional candidate against a progressive one,” with the current board giving no “rationale” for this.

He noted how the current board “attempted twice, through a special members motion, and a board motion, to reduce those who were eligible to vote.”

He also noted how the board could not explain why it was not collecting “applicable fees from members/parents of enrolled students.” The board passed its budget by a slim margin.

The source told LifeSiteNews that last year the ESC board “was taken to court for shenanigans trying to exclude votes, in violation of their own bylaws, in order to get their ‘preferred’ candidates in.”

“The court ruled against them, and they had to include the votes that they rejected. Thus, making the trustee seats in dispute until now.”

When it comes to sexually explicit content in schools, the current Conservative Alberta government under Premier Danielle Smith is going ahead with plans to eventually ban books with sexually explicit as well as pornographic material, many of which contain LGBT and even pedophilic content, from all school libraries.

