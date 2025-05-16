Canadian church puts up thousands of flags to remember babies killed by abortion

Christ Covenant Church in Langley, BC, planted 10,000 pink and blue flags on May 8th, each representing 10 of the estimated 100,000 babies aborted annually in Canada.

LANGLEY, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — Christ Covenant Church in British Columbia has covered their lawn with thousands of flags to represent the babies killed by abortion in Canada.

On May 8, in celebrating of Life Week, Christ Covenant Church in Langley, B.C., put up 10,000 pink and blue flags, with each flag representing ten of the 100,000 babies killed annually by abortion in Canada.

“We will cover our lawn with 10,000 small pink and blue flags,” the church said in an announcement online. “Each flag represents 10 pre-born children who are aborted in Canada every year.”

“Although statistics are difficult to confirm, it is estimated that there are approximately 100,000 abortions in Canada every year,” it continued. “That is the equivalent of about 5,000 classrooms filled with children.”

In the early morning of May 8, pro-life volunteers gathered outside the church to put up the pink and blue flags to remind all those driving by of the lives lost by abortion.

Pro-life advocacy group, We Need A Law, celebrated the initiative on social media, writing, “Flags are up in Langley, BC this morning in honour of Life Week and in memory of all the children lost to abortion in Canada each year.”

Last week, pro-life flag displays went up across Canada as Canadians remember the lives taken by the abortion industry.

“So great to see multiple flag displays going up across the country this spring!” We Need A Law posted on Instagram. “Here are some pictures of two flag displays hosted by a high school club in Fergus, Ontario recently.”

