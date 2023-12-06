Canadian citizen-led inquiry’s final report calls for all COVID court cases to be reviewed at once

'These testimonies provide irrefutable evidence that an unprecedented assault has been waged against the citizens of Canada. Not since World War II has the nation experienced such a devastating attack on its people,' a National Citizens' Inquiry commissioner said.

(LifeSiteNews) – The final report from the Canadian citizen-led and funded National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI), which was created in 2022 to investigate the “unprecedented” COVID mandates imposed on Canadians by all levels of government, has called for a full review of all COVID-related court cases.

In the NCI’s final report, released November 28, one of the main recommendations it made is that a full review of all COVID court cases be held, to restore the public’s faith in Canada’s judiciary system.

The final report is 5,324 pages and includes dozens of recommendations for politicians (lawmakers) along with public institutions and the general public.

The report was compiled by four independent commissioners. The NCI was tasked with looking into the negative side effects many Canadians experienced after getting the experimental COVID shots, with testimony from doctors affected by the jabs.

According to NCI, “three out of four Canadians report having been harmed by Canada’s COVID-19 policies.”

One of the NCI’s commissioners, Kenneth Drysdale, noted how the policy, legal, and health authority “interventions into the lives of Canadians, our families, businesses, and communities,” were “to a great extent remain, significant.”

“These testimonies provide irrefutable evidence that an unprecedented assault has been waged against the citizens of Canada. Not since World War II has the nation experienced such a devastating attack on its people,” Drysdale added.

Thousands of Canadians who defied COVID mandates were fined, with many others serving jail time, including Christian pastors. Others lost their jobs for choosing not to get the COVID shots.

Some provinces, however, had showed some leniency. In the province of Alberta, in July, Justice Barbara Romaine from Alberta’s Court of Kings Bench ruled that politicians violated the province’s health act by making decisions regarding COVID mandates without authorization.

The decision put into doubt all cases involving those facing non-criminal COVID-related charges in the province.

As a result of July’s court ruling, Alberta Crown Prosecutions Service (ACPS) said Albertans currently facing COVID-related charges will likely not face conviction but will instead have their charges stayed.

Thus far, in addition to Johnson, café owner Chris Scott and Alberta pastors James Coates, Tim Stephens, and Artur Pawlowski, who were all jailed for keeping their churches open under the leadership of Kenney, have had the COVID charges against them dropped due to the court ruling.

Countless others have had smaller charges against them for going against COVID mandates dropped as well. However, there are still some facing charges relating to border blockade protests. Also, many other Canadians who do not live in Alberta are still fighting their COVID-related charges.

The NCI was announced in the fall of 2022 and was headed by former Leader of the Official Opposition Preston Manning, who was an MP for years and the sole leader of Canada’s Reform Party.

It is a citizen-led and funded independent initiative investigating the government’s response to the COVID so-called pandemic.

NCI hearings saw testimony from 300 Canadians

The NCI held 24 days of public hearings in eight Canadian cities, with testimony from 300 witnesses, many of them doctors, lawyers, teachers, psychologists, morticians, and officials in emergency management. The NCI had issued 63 non-legally binding “subpoenas” to people in government, but none appeared before the inquiry.

The NCI’s final report documents how COVID mandates, including vaccine mandates, enacted at the hands of government at all levels, did irreparable harm to Canadian society.

The report said that a full judicial investigation into how COVID shots were approved in Canada needs to occur, which would include the potential to see if there is any criminal liability under current Canadian law.

The NCI’s interim report was released in September 2023 and called for an end to the use of the current COVID-19 injections.

LifeSiteNews covered previous testimony from the NCI. In May, a former journalist who worked for the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) shockingly revealed that reporters were stopped from being able to cover stories critical of COVID vaccines and lockdowns and were instead encouraged to push government “propaganda.”

The shocking revelations were made by past CBC Manitoba reporter Marianne Klowak during testimony at the NCI on May 18 in Ottawa.

Earlier this year, retired Canadian Lt. Col. David Redman testified before the NCI that legacy media outlets such as the CBC are “ministries of propaganda.”

The four commissioners on the NCI included Drysdale, Janice Kaikkonen, elected school board trustee Heather DiGregorio, a senior partner in a law firm, and Bernard Massie, an independent consultant in biotechnology.

Throughout most of the COVID crisis, Canadians from coast to coast were faced with COVID mandates, including jab dictates, put in place by both the provincial and federal governments.

After much pushback, thanks in particular to the Freedom Convoy, most provincial mandates were eliminated by the summer of 2022.

In late 2022, the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally “suspended” a COVID jab travel mandate for flying.

Share











