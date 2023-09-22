Canadian citizens’ inquiry calls for immediate end to COVID shot rollout

Through a detailed letter by administrator Ches Crosbie, the National Citizens' Inquiry bluntly told Trudeau: 'Contrary to what the great majority of Canadians were told, the regulator has not made a determination that the products are safe.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian citizens’ group has called for an end to the use of the current COVID-19 jabs.

“The current use of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada that were authorized under the revised provisions of the Interim Order and the newly revised Food and Drug regulations, should be stopped immediately,” according to the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) findings.

On September 14, the NCI released an interim report investigating the Canadian government’s draconian responses to COVID-19. The Canadian citizen-led and citizen-funded NCI has presented its first findings and recommendations based on important testimonies provided to the inquiry by experts over a 6-month period.

After the formation of the independent NCI in March 2023, it initiated detailed Canada-wide hearings from experts subject to cross-examinations from a legal counsel into the mismanagement of COVID-19 policies by the Trudeau government.

During the inquiries, the NCI heard from experts such as past CBC Manitoba reporter Marianne Klowak; Dr. Christopher Alan Shoemaker, a doctor of 45 years of experience; and retired Canadian Lieut. Col. David Redman. When he testified to the NCI, Redman described mainstream media outlets like the CBC as “ministries of propaganda.”

The NCI states on its official website the rationale for its investigations over the past few months:

Canada’s federal and provincial governments’ COVID-19 policies were unprecedented. These interventions into Canadians’ lives, our families, businesses, and communities were, and to great extent remain, significant. In particular, these interventions impacted the physical and mental health, civil liberties and fundamental freedoms, jobs and livelihoods, and overall social and economic wellbeing of nearly all Canadians. These circumstances demand a comprehensive, transparent, and objective national inquiry into the appropriateness and efficacy of these interventions, and to determine what lessons can be learned for the future. Such an inquiry cannot be commissioned or conducted impartially by our governments as it is their responses and actions to the COVID-19 which would be under investigation.

The interim report referred to the testimony of expert witnesses such as Shawn Buckley, a constitutional lawyer and founding member of the NCI, and Deanna McLeod, founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic Inc. and Covid Sense.

READ: Health Canada approves ‘modified’ Moderna COVID shot for those six months and older

Buckley, the lead counsel for the NCI, argued that the approval of the vaccine was driven more by politics than by health considerations.

Based on the expert testimonies and interim report, the NCI have called on the Trudeau government to immediately halt the trial COVID vaccines. The group have also recommended a full legal investigation into the handling of the COVID vaccine rollout.

According to the NCI, “A full judicial investigation of the process under which the Covid-19 vaccinations were authorized in Canada must be carried out. Criminal liability, if discovered, may be dealt with [according to] existing Canadian law.”

READ: Canada’s public health agency instructed staff to not report all COVID shot ‘adverse events’

The NCI have also written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to reinstate the traditional objective test for safety, and to withdraw the Covid-19 Vaccines until the normal rigorous evaluation can be completed.”

Through a detailed letter by administrator Ches Crosbie, the NCI bluntly told Trudeau:

Contrary to what the great majority of Canadians were told, the regulator has not made a determination that the products are safe. The absence of a safety and effectiveness determination is plain on the face of the statutory instruments of approval, and not subject to reasonable dispute. Worse, Health Canada’s website continues to make the positive misrepresentation to Canadians that the products are “proven safe and effective and of high quality,” although Health Canada made no such determination of proof. This issue is analyzed by the Commissioners in the section of their report appended hereto.

In its conclusions the NCI states, “All documentation concerning the authorization process and information provided to the regulatory agencies by the manufacturers should be made publicly available.”

Share











