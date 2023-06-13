Canadian companies back digital identities as a ‘necessary evolution’ to fulfill UN Globalist Agenda 2030

The United Nations' 2030 Agenda includes promoting 'universal access' to abortion and contraceptives, so-called sex education and the 'need to promote so-called gender equality.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Using the United Nations Globalist Agenda 2030 as a source, big-name Canadian companies have co-authored a white paper calling for the federal government to assist businesses in the creation of a “Digital ID” as part of a global digital identity plan, saying it is a “necessary evolution” for the future.

The companies listed as co-authors for the Digital Identity White Paper, and which was published on May 25 through the Digital Identity Laboratory, include telecommunications giant Telus, insurers Desjardins and Beneva, along with KPMG and Vidéotron.

“In this paper, several private companies serving millions of individuals and businesses in Canada present a shared vision of digital identity and how it fits into everyday life,” the white paper preamble reads.

“The goal is to develop a common understanding of digital identity (digital ID), answer basic questions that citizens, consumers, and business leaders may have, foster collaboration among the stakeholders involved in implementing digital ID, and help create an environment conducive to adopting digital ID in Canada.”

The white paper is 27 pages long and focuses heavily on promoting Digital ID as the way of the future.

“We must educate people and raise awareness about digital citizenship in order to garner broad support for digital ID. Only then will we be able to create the best possible conditions to achieve this desirable and inevitable evolution of the way we enter into relationships with public and private organizations,” the white paper reads.

“This document plays a part in that.”

The white paper notes that as most “countries are moving toward digital ID,” the creation of a Digital ID will be “implemented in tandem with governments, businesses and the public.”

“Digital ID is a necessary evolution for society,” it reads.

The paper also notes that Digital ID will allow “access to every service and privilege, with no discrimination.”

“Equality and inclusion will be promoted,” it goes on to claim.

The white paper then directly cites the United Nations’ “Agenda 30.”

“At the United Nations, increasing awareness of the need for more inclusive and robust identification systems has led to a global call to action, as seen in target 16.9 of their Sustainable Development Goals: ‘By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration.’”

The so-called Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations form a part of Agenda 30.

LifeSiteNews has previously reported on the goals found in the UN’s 2030 Agenda, which include promoting “universal access” to abortion as well as contraceptives, a universal so-called sex education, along with the “need to promote so-called gender equality, with the ambiguous concept of gender increasingly interpreted as a culturally determined sex that everyone has the right to change.”

The white paper was released around the same time Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau openly boasted that Canada’s experience with the COVID pandemic “showed us what we’re capable of” regarding implementing the anti-family SDGs of the United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030.

Of note is that Trudeau is the co-chair of the UN Secretary-General’s SDG Advocates group, a position he has been in since last year.

The UN’s SDGs are made up of 17 points related to so-called “climate change” and health care, which it hopes will be adopted by 2030 by many nations.

“We’re down at halftime,” Trudeau said, “but I remain incredibly optimistic.”

In April, Bishop Manuel Sánchez Monge of Santander, Spain exposed the UN’s Agenda 2030 as akin to a sort of anti-Christian “trap.”

White paper claims ‘Digital IDs’ will become a permanent ‘way of life’

The white paper notes that “Digital ID will be part of everyday life,” and as such will be “easy to use, secure and will allow everyone wishing to use it to have control over their personal information.”

It then gives an example of a person wanting to rent a car.

“You could do it online by providing the rental company with your relevant personal information, driver’s licence, and proof of insurance from three different issuers. The rental company would be able to verify the integrity and authenticity of the information,” the paper reads.

The paper concedes that there will be resistance to the implementation of Digital IDs but claims it will make life “easier.”

“These concepts may seem hard to grasp in some respects. It’s understandable that there may be questions and that some people are wary of new concepts that disrupt ingrained habits and behaviours in an increasingly digital world,” the paper states.

“We need to take the time to educate the public, introduce digital ID, show how it will fit into our day-to-day lives and how it will make it easier for us to access public services or businesses.”

As for the Trudeau government, earlier this year it was revealed that his own Privy Council Office in 2022 authorized confidential research to investigate the possible creation of a Canada-wide digital ID system.

Trudeau’s Privy Council commissioned a focus group in secret in the province of Nova Scotia regarding federal digital IDs. The total cost of the focus group research was $2.4 million, with the research conducted by Toronto pollster The Strategic Counsel.

Thus far, proposals for the creation of a federal digital ID program have run into roadblocks.

For example, in 2002, a recommendation by the then-Liberal government for national ID was rebuffed by a House of Commons all-party immigration committee.

In 2003, then-Privacy Commissioner Robert Marleau wrote a report titled Why We Should Resist a National ID Card for Canada.

He called a form of digital ID “the most significant privacy issue in Canadian society,” and said such a program would be expensive and not tolerated well by Canadians.

Despite this, the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and New Brunswick have already forged ahead with pushing a digital ID on the public and are all listed on the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as members.

Since becoming prime minister in 2015, Trudeau has pushed a radical “climate change” agenda that has increased costs for many products, primarily due to his imposition of a punitive and ever-increasing “carbon tax” on gas and diesel.

The raising of fuel-related taxes has come in conjunction with the Trudeau government’s decision to join a variety of global initiatives, including the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” which involves phasing out or reducing the use of coal-fired power plants, nitrogen-rich fertilizers, and natural gas.

A mid-January article from Blacklock’s Reporter reveals how Trudeau Liberals’ “Just Transition” plan could impact and threaten the jobs of 2.7 million Canadians.

