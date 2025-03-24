Canadian construction worker goes viral for saying he refused to shake Mark Carney’s hand

'I'm the guy in the black hardhat. I didn’t want to be there. I’d vowed not to shake his hand. I told the organizers I wouldn’t,' wrote the construction worker on X.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian construction worker has gone viral online after making a video saying he “vowed” not to “shake the hand” of Prime Minister Mark Carney at a recent press conference in Alberta.

The construction worker from Edmonton, Alberta, who goes by Job B online, vented his frustration on X last week saying that he was more or less forced to be a prop in a Carney press conference on March 20.

“I’m the guy in the black hardhat. I didn’t want to be there. I’d vowed not to shake his hand. I told the organizers I wouldn’t,” said Jon B in response to a video of the incident which has since gone viral.

Carney, who has only been prime minister for about two weeks after taking over as Liberal Party leader from Justin Trudeau, was in Edmonton last week for meetings. Carney is not an MP and was never elected by the Canadian people.

Jon B said that he and the other construction workers were more or less forced to be used as props in the photo shoot, noting, “we didn’t have much choice.”

According to Jon B, his co-workers “all felt the same” in terms of their negative view of Carney.

Carney, an admitted “elitist” and “globalist,” triggered a general election on Sunday to take place on April 28.

Since taking office from Trudeau, Carney has admitted that he will “probably” have to recuse himself from certain governmental matters due to potential conflicts of interest. The prime minister made the concession shortly after lashing out at a reporter when asked whether his large private investment holdings present an ethical issue.

Before becoming prime minister, Carney worked for Brookfield Asset Management and the United Nations special envoy on climate action.

Recent reports claim that Carney held $6.8 million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stock options before quitting the company.

In response to the election call, Father Chad Ripperger released a prayer exclusively to LifeSiteNews to “consecrate to Thee and St. Joseph the integrity of the upcoming election and its outcome, so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our country may be accomplished.”

