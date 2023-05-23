Canadian cop who gave $50 to Freedom Convoy ordered to work 80 unpaid hours as punishment

Constable Michael Brisco will be forced to serve the extra hours on rest days and vacations.

WINDSOR, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian police officer who donated $50 donation to the Freedom Convoy last year was told by an adjudicator he must work 80 unpaid hours as a punishment.

Last Thursday, Constable Michael Brisco of the Windsor Police Service in a penalty hearing was given his sentence by retired Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superintendent Morris Elbers.

Elbers said the $50 donation was a “serious” violation and that the hours will be worked on vacation or rest days.

“As a police officer, there comes a time when you must take the political issues out of your head when you are making decisions,” Elbers wrote in his decision.

He said Brisco must “obey the policies, procedures and directives of the police service which is paying your salary.”

Lawyers for Windsor police wanted Brisco to work 140 unpaid hours as punishment.

On February 7, 2022, Brisco made his $50 donation to the Freedom Convoy’s GiveSendGo account. At the time, he was on unpaid leave after choosing not to comply with a mandatory COVID jab policy then in effect.

He was later convicted of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).

Brisco’s lawyer, Shane Miles, claimed that the officer did not consider himself a cop at the time of his donation because he was on unpaid leave.

However, Elbers said that Brisco was not fired and still a police officer when he donated to the Freedom Convoy.

Miles had earlier noted how Brisco’s $50, like everyone else’s money donated to the Freedom Convoy, never made it to the Convoy leaders because the federal government froze the organizers’ online accounts.

The Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa calling for an end to COVID mandates resulted in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacting the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14, 2022, to shut it down.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out.

Liberal-friendly Judge Paul Rouleau in February exonerated Trudeau’s use of the EA to decimate the Freedom Convoy after releasing the final report of the Public Order Emergency Commission

Other Canadians in recent weeks have been charged for participating in the Freedom Convoy.

A few weeks ago, LifeSiteNews reported about Canadian father and trucker Harold Jonker facing four criminal charges because he participated in the Freedom Convoy.

Jonker, who runs Jonker Trucking Inc. of Niagara, Ontario, said he is “confident” in the face of his four criminal charges and that he has put his trust in “God.”

The use of the EA resulted in about $8 million in locked funds from 267 bank accounts. Additionally, 170 bitcoin wallets were frozen.

The freezing of bank accounts without a court order was an unprecedented action in Canadian history and was only allowed through the Liberal government’s invocation of the never-before-used EA.

