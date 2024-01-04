Canadian couriers fired for refusing COVID vaccine were discriminated against, arbitrator rules

Arbitrator Nicholas Glass ruled in late December that employees of courier giant Purolator who lost wages for refusing to submit to the company's vaccine mandate were improperly treated and thus owed compensation.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian arbitrator has ruled members of a local union who worked for courier giant Purolator, and then lost their jobs because they chose to not get the COVID shots, must receive compensation as the mandates were not “valid.”

On January 10, 2022, members of Teamsters Local Union No. 31 in Prince George, British Columbia, including 8 hourly employees and 14 owner-operators, filed many grievances against Purolator concerning its COVID jab policy. This policy mandated employees be jabbed or face discipline. Multiple hearings were then held from September 2022 until September 2023.

The union, on behalf of its grievors, argued that the COVID jabs efficacy was diminished after the Omicron variant became prevalent in the early weeks of 2022, and the policy was not needed.

Arbitrator Nicholas Glass, as per a 196-page ruling made on December 14, 2023, stated that “the grievances complained that the grievors were improperly terminated or placed on involuntary unpaid leaves of absence.”

Glass ruled that the “argument that unvaccinated workers once infected were more infectious than vaccinated workers once infected” was “inconclusive” as it “did not amount to a valid reason for the mandate.”

As per the ruling, Purolator has been ordered to give compensation to its hourly employees who did not get the COVID shots, which includes lost benefits and wages, between July 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

Purolator has also been ordered to give compensation to owner-operators beginning from the first date they lost income.

On September 15, 2021, Purolator, like many Canadian companies around that time, mandated that its workers get the COVID shot to be allowed to its workplaces. Workers were given until December 25, 2021, to comply, with the full policy coming into force on January 10, 2022.

The favorable ruling for the Purolator workers is one of the latest positive outcomes from Canadians who lost income, or their jobs outright, for choosing not to get the COVID shots.

Last October, LifeSiteNews reported on how a Canadian arbitrator in Saskatchewan ruled in favor of two oil refinery workers who were discriminated against at their workplace for not complying with COVID dictates.

Some recent rulings have not gone well for the vaccine-free however.

In October of last year, LifeSiteNews reported on how a Canadian nurse who conveyed her opinions against COVID jabs and mandates on social media is currently in a disciplinary hearing before her provincial medical college for doing nothing more than expressing her views.

LifeSiteNews reported in August, 2023, that that an arbitrator from British Columbia ruled in favor of an independent company that fired its COVID vaccine-free employees, saying their dismissal was “reasonable.”

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

