Canadian federal court makes Liberal MPs pay for blocking Rebel News on social media

The ruling directs MPs Ya’ara Saks, Marci Ien, and Karina Gould to unblock the independent media outlet from their official X accounts and pay a $1,750 fine.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Liberal Members of Parliament have been directed to unblock independent media outlet Rebel News from social media platform X.

On February 24, Rebel News owner Ezra Levant confirmed that the Canadian Federal Court ordered Liberal MPs Ya’ara Saks, Marci Ien, and Karina Gould to unblock the outlet from their official X accounts and pay a $1,750 fine, which they did using taxpayer funds.

“The Federal Court ordered three more Liberal ministers to unblock Rebel News on Twitter,” Levant posted.

“Ya’ara Saks, Marci Ien, and Karina Gould are forbidden to block us for the rest of their careers,” he announced. “They were also ordered to pay us $1,750. The money arrived. They made taxpayers pay!”

The Federal Court ordered three more Liberal ministers to unblock Rebel News on Twitter. Ya’ara Saks, Marci Ien and Karina Gould are forbidden to block us for the rest of their careers. They were also ordered to pay us $1,750. The money arrived. They made taxpayers pay! pic.twitter.com/7W3jVlkLmp — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 25, 2024

According to Levant, Liberal MPs had argued that they had only blocked Rebel News from their personal accounts on X, not their official government accounts.

However, Levant called this claim “laughable,” pointing out that the accounts had the gray government checkmark that X uses to identify government accounts.

“But if they really are personal, why are taxpayers footing the bill here?” he questioned.

The Liberal government argued that these Twitter accounts were personal, not government accounts. That’s laughable given they have that grey “government” check mark from Twitter. But if they really are personal, why are taxpayers footing the bill here? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 25, 2024

Rebel News launched the lawsuit in October 2023 after the Liberal MPs blocked the outlet on X, meaning that it could not receive any government news updates from their official accounts or ask questions regarding their policies.

The suit argued that the MPs action violated Charter rights by limiting the outlet’s ability to “access and communicate important information, participate in public debate, express views on matters of public concern, have a voice in the deliberations of government, and bring grievances and concerns to the attention of government representatives.”

The outlet further pointed out that, while Liberals claim to support free speech and independent journalism, actions such as blocking Rebel News undermine and restrict real journalism.

This is hardly the first time Rebel News has been blocked by Liberals who would apparently prefer to silence opposing views than enable real journalism.

In September 2023, Rebel News won a lawsuit against Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who blocked Levant and reportedly ordered his government department to block the independent outlet on X.

“We couldn’t read anything, we couldn’t reply, and of course we couldn’t ask him journalistic questions on Twitter. We were effectively kicked out of the public square, which is what Twitter has become,” Levant said. “We were banned from a government service just because we disagreed with a politician.”

After a court battle of over two years, Guilbeault was ordered to unblock Levant and not to block him for the rest of his political career. He was also fined $20,000.

