Canadian dad charged for participating in Freedom Convoy granted bail without conditions

Trucking company owner Harold Jonker was in custody briefly after turning himself in to police and told to appear in court on June 7.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian father Harold Jonker, who is facing four criminal charges because he participated in the Freedom Convoy of 2022, turned himself in to Ottawa police Wednesday but was later let go on bail without any conditions.

“The truth will prevail,” Jonker told the media about his ordeal after leaving an Ottawa police station.

Jonker was told to turn himself over to the Ottawa Police Service to be processed on May 10 for fingerprinting and to appear before a court on charges relating to his association with the Freedom Convoy, which took place some 16 months ago.

After a brief time in custody that resulted in him being given bail, he was told he must appear in court on June 7.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on Jonker, who said he will stay in the Ottawa area for a few days to participate in the March for Life, which was being held today.

After being let out on bail, Jonker blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for muzzling Canadians’ free speech rights.

“He’s (Trudeau) trying to tell people to be quiet, not to speak out, not to disagree with the narrative they want to push on our society,” Jonker said.

“That’s where you’re seeing a lot of people suffering the same kind of consequences. I think we’re in interesting and exciting times.”

Jonker, who runs Jonker Trucking Inc. out of Niagara, Ontario, said he is “confident” in the face of his four criminal charges and that he has put his trust in “God.”

He said that while his personal bank account was not shut down for supporting the Freedom Convoy, his trucking company’s account was for one week, which he said was “tough for our drivers who still wanted to work.”

Jonker faces one charge of mischief for obstructing property, another for intimation by blocking or obstructing a highway, and two counts of counsel for an uncommitted, indictable offense.

He first learned about his charges only recently after being contacted by the Niagara Regional Police Service, which told him to come to the police station.

Jonkers is already working with a lawyer from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) due to another matter related to his involvement with the Freedom Convoy.

Jonkers, with the help of the JCCF, is asking for disclosure, and his lawyer has already been given about 400 pages of information.

In February 2022, Jonker drove to Ottawa in his semi-truck alongside 12 other trucks from Jonker Trucking. Of note is that in the recent Freedom Occupation documentary, which was distributed by True North News, he was featured prominently.

Jonker, who conducts about 90% of his trucking business in the United States, said the reason he participated in the Freedom Convoy was that he did not like the way COVID restrictions were impacting most Canadians.

The Freedom Convoy protests resulted in Trudeau enacting the Emergencies Act (EA) on February 14, 2022, to shut it down.

Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views” and do not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested for participating in the Freedom Convoy while the EA was in place. Many had their charges dropped. However, some still have outstanding charges.

The use of the EA resulted in nearly $8 million in locked funds from 267 bank accounts. Additionally, 170 bitcoin wallets were frozen.

The freezing of bank accounts without a court order was an unprecedented action in Canadian history and was only allowed through the Liberal government’s invocation of the

Share











