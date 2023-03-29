Canadian dad stabbed to death with daughter present after telling assailant to stop vaping near her

Paul Stanley Schmidt fell to the ground in a pool of blood outside a Starbucks while a man sipped coffee at a nearby table and another person filmed the incident without attempting to help the dying victim.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian man trying to protect his three-year-old daughter from a man vaping was brutally stabbed to death outside a Starbucks on Sunday in a brutal display of violence that seemingly went unnoticed by some who were at the scene of the crime.

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, of Burnaby died with his fiancée and daughter present at the scene.

Now in police custody is his assailant, 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal, who was arrested shortly after the stabbing and charged with second-degree murder.

A highly graphic video of the murder was posted on social media by The Dirty News. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

In the video, a man can be seen calmly sipping his coffee while Schmidt lay soaked in his blood. Also, the person who filmed the video shared online did not offer aid to the man at all.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), there was a “brief altercation” before Schmidt was stabbed by Gosal before 6 p.m. outside a downtown Vancouver Starbucks.

It has been reported that Schmidt had asked Gosal to stop vaping in front of his daughter.

Schmidt’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, said what happened was “so horribly wrong” and he was “just trying to protect his daughter.”

“I’m angry and I’m sad,” she added.

Police believe that the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Reaction to Stanley’s stabbing renewed calls by some for Canada to reintroduce the death penalty, which officially went off the law books fully in 1999.

“Are you kidding me? This guy was stabbed to death in front of his family because he asked someone to not vape in front of his toddler? This deserves capital punishment,” tweeted Mark S.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier said Schmidt’s murder shows Canada is losing its most “basic” values.

“This is horrendous. How can such things happen?! Do the people doing nothing to assist this man or call for help or stop the killer think it’s some kind of video game? This is what losing our basic values and social cohesion looks like,” Bernier tweeted.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre said today that the recent crime wave in Canada is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fault for allowing repeat offenders to hit the streets.

“The crime wave is the direct result of Justin Trudeau and the NDP allowing repeat violent offenders onto the streets again,” Poilievre said. “They have flooded our streets with repeat, dangerous offenders and drugs and the results are plain to all eyes.”

In the last week alone, Canada has seen a wave of stabbings and murders among the general population.

Yesterday, a 15-year- girl in Calgary was shot to death in a parked car.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old teen was stabbed to death on a Toronto subway platform.

Also, there has been a rise in reported stabbings on or near transit stations across Canada in the last few weeks.

Since September 2022, no less than nine police officers have also been killed in the line of duty.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Schmidt’s family.

