Canadian doctor blasts COVID jab impacts on children, pregnant women in citizen-led inquiry

'The makers of this immuno-toxic vaccine knew this ... you can't make something this damaging to humanity without doing it on purpose.' Dr. Christopher Shoemaker told the citizen-led inquiry.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian doctor with 45 years of experience testified last Friday in front of the National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI) about the harms associated with the COVID-19 mRNA injections, including their effects on children and reproductive health.

Speaking before the NCI, a Canadian citizen-led initiative seeking to perform an independent investigation into the nation’s response to the COVID-19 so-called pandemic, Dr. Christopher Alan Shoemaker, who has over four decades of experience as a physician in Ontario and British Columbia, detailed the various harms he believes are associated with the novel mRNA injections, in particular the “immuno-toxic” effects of the jabs.

Shoemaker, who had his medical license suspended this January by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) for speaking out against the injections, began by swearing an oath to tell the truth and giving a brief outline of his career in medicine, which includes tenures in family medicine, emergency medicine and work with disabled children.

Quickly switching to the purported safety and efficacy of the mRNA injections, such as the shots produced by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna, Shoemaker explained that while “the shots are immuno-toxic to everyone … whether you’re 50 or five years,” it is “worse in childhood because the children have such a strong immune system.”

“Strong immune systems are what react to spike [protein] being inappropriately in their cells,” Shoemaker told the inquiry.

Outlining what this means, Shoemaker explained that while traditional vaccines, like the polio vaccine, contain “80 viral entities” of the “inert shell of the virus,” the mRNA injections contain as many as “40 trillion mRNAs” in each dose.

According to Shoemaker, when a person receives a polio vaccine, the immune system sees the “80 viral entities” of the inactive form of the virus and is able to generate antibodies in response, which allows the vaccinated person to develop an immunity to polio.

However, because of the massive number of mRNAs in the COVID shots, when one receives those injections, according to Shoemaker, their immune system gets “hijacked” and the body responds aggressively, effectively attacking itself.

To illustrate how this process unfolds, Shoemaker used the example of someone who receives an organ transplant, such as a heart or kidney.

In order to allow a person’s body to accept the organ, the patient has to be administered immunosuppressant drugs, or else the body’s immune system will target the transplanted organ because of its foreign DNA, which will cause the person’s body to reject the organ.

According to Shoemaker, it is through this mechanism that the COVID shots impact one’s health, as the foreign mRNA infiltrates the “cells,” such as the “myocardial cells,” for example, which causes the immune system to attack those cells as if they were belonging to another person.

Shoemaker described that in children, this erroneous response makes the “innate immune system not develop,” something that is particularly integral in the first 10 years of a child’s life.

“You need a strong innate immune system that has not been hijacked by an inappropriate item put into you at age 5,” the doctor testified.

Effectively, Shoemaker explained, children are at increased risk for adverse effects because “they have strong immune system,” and the stronger the immune response, the more damage is done when it attacks integral cells.

Thus, according to Shoemaker, it is not the spike protein contained within the injections themselves that harm an individual but the body’s response to the presence of the spike protein.

Shoemaker also took the time to directly accuse those who created the vaccines of having been aware of this danger, as according to him, it would have been impossible for such a dangerous substance to be created accidentally.

“The makers of this immuno-toxic vaccine knew this … you can’t make something this damaging to humanity without doing it on purpose,” Shoemaker charged. “That is actually my major message of my talk today … I accuse some entity of highly, purposefully making things in the fashion they did … ”

Shoemaker’s testimony about the spike protein and its impact on the human body mirrored much of what LifeSiteNews has reported in recent years, including comments by Canadian medical microbiologist Dr. Michael Palmer.

In 2021, Palmer explained that like with “radiation,” there is a “total lifetime dose limit that you can survive” when it comes to mRNA injections.

“What that means is the total lifetime dose of these messenger RNA vaccines that you can tolerate before you die is limited,” he explained. “We don’t know the exact amount because there [is] simply not enough experimental data.”

Similar to Shoemaker, Palmer also doubted whether such an oversight could be accidental, telling LifeSiteNews in late 2021, “There is just no way that any competent medical scientist who makes an honest effort to himself could not see that these vaccines – in particular the mRNA vaccines, which are touted as ‘the safe choice’ – will cause grave harm, and with a sufficient number of cumulative doses certain death.”

COVID injections and pregnant women

In the second part of his testimony, Shoemaker began to talk about the push by governments and the medical establishment to inject pregnant women with the novel shots, and talked about the fact that such a directive was an unprecedented approach to medicine.

“The golden rule of pregnancy: never use an unproven drug in pregnancy, and never vaccinate in pregnancy, never!” testified Shoemaker, referring to what he says was the common standard in the medical field until the onset of COVID.

“That golden rule was broken,” he lamented to the inquiry. “The last people that should get new drugs, unproven drugs, or vaccines, are pregnant women and the fetus inside them.”

Continuing, Shoemaker referenced Pfizer’s own data with respect to its COVID injection’s impact on pregnancy, outlining how by late 2021, it was apparent the shots posed a serious risk of death for unborn children.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in December 2021, Pfizer data obtained via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests shows that of the 32 pregnant women who received the shot and the outcome of their pregnancy was known, there were 23 spontaneous abortions (miscarriages), two premature births with neonatal death, two spontaneous abortions with intrauterine death, one spontaneous abortion with neonatal death, and one pregnancy with “normal outcome.”

“That means that of 32 pregnancies with known outcome, 28 resulted in fetal death,” wrote LifeSite’s Celeste McGovern, summarizing the troubling data.

