Canadian doctor calls out govt, blasts lockdowns: ‘Induce fear, create compliance’

BRITISH COLUMBIA, October 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian physician practicing family medicine for over 40 years has written to his province’s top doctor to blast the latter’s COVID-19 lockdown policy.

“How is it possible that a doctor with your previous training and experience did not anticipate the collateral damage of your public health policies — the economic disruption, the psychological and physical health consequences, and the deaths from despair?” wrote Dr. Stephen Malthouse in a letter addressed to Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia (B.C.)’s provincial health officer.

“The mainstream media has created a religion out of public health, one based on superstition, not science, with the power to rule over an obedient public. The news channels have raised you to almost saint-like status[.] … Yet, your public directives do not make sense, contradict the research, and are causing people a great deal of harm. As a fellow doctor, I appeal to you to re-examine your policies and change direction before Public Health causes irreparable damage to our province’s health and economic well-being.”

In his letter, Malthouse states that there “appears to be no scientific or medical evidence for” the continuance of lockdowns, face masks, social distancing, the “arbitrary” closing of schools and businesses, and the “the closing down of or restrictions on religious places of worship.”

“According to the CDC Pandemic Severity Index, none of these measures have been warranted. The Great Barrington Declaration, signed by more than 30,000 health scientists and medical doctors from around the world, adds support for this statement,” wrote Malthouse. The Great Barrington Declaration blasts the harm caused by lockdowns.

Malthouse wrote that like most doctors in Canada, he was prepared for a “COVID-19 tsunami,” which he noted never materialized.

“The early intent of mitigation measures to ‘flatten the curve, when we knew very little about SARS-CoV-2, its mode of transmission, and the severity of COVID-19, was reasonable. I believe that most physicians in Canada, myself included, whether active or retired, prepared themselves to take part on the front lines for the expected COVID-19 tsunami,” wrote Malthouse.

“Very soon it was apparent that the expected overwhelming of the hospital system was not going to occur, and now BC physicians have questions about the appropriateness of your public health policies.”

Malthouse has been in the “family medical practice” for over 40 years and has been a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. since 1978. Currently, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia lists Malthouse as an actively practicing family physician in Denman Island.

In his letter to Henry, Malthouse wrote that the “epidemiological evidence clearly shows” that the COVID-19 “pandemic” is indeed over.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“No second wave will follow. The evidence has been available for at least 4–5 months and is irrefutable. Yet, in spite of this substantial body of research, your office is perpetuating the narrative that a pandemic still exists and a second wave is expected,” wrote Malthouse, referencing a report noting a former Chief Science Officer for Pfizer who said, ‘there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.’”

“This false story is being used to justify public health policies that appear to have no health benefits, have already caused considerable harm, and threaten to create more harm in the future.”

As of today, B.C. lists 254 deaths attributed to COVID-19. On Monday, despite 69 people listed as in hospital and 18 in the ICU due to COVID-19, Henry sounded the alarm that her province is in its “second wave.”

“One can say that we are in our second wave here of our COVID-19 storm in B.C. But we have control over what that wave looks like," said Henry to reporters Monday.

Currently, B.C. is in Phase 3 of its re-opening regime, with restrictions still in place for many businesses such as restaurants and bars, which must close by 11:00 P.M.

Churches and other places of worship are still limited to only 50 attendees, far below the limit in the neighboring province of Alberta, which does not put a limit on how many can attend church.

In his letter to Henry, Malthouse mentioned the nation of Sweden, which did not have extreme lockdown measures, as a place that has “largely escaped” the mess caused by lockdowns.

“As you are aware, Sweden took an entirely different approach … and has also largely escaped the financial ruin and catastrophic mental health problems experienced in other countries, including Canada and the U.S.A,” wrote Malthouse.

Malthouse blasted the fact that promoting the use of vitamins and minerals as a way to boost one’s immune system in the fight against sickness has been “absent” from published government information on COVID-19.

“Surprisingly, the recommendation for reducing COVID-19 morbidity and mortality by supplementing with vitamin D, a measure that is supported by high-quality research, has been absent from your frequent public broadcasts and professional bulletins,” wrote Malthouse.

He then said that as far as he was aware, Henry has never noted something “as simple as vitamin D supplements” as a “convenient” way of improving one's immune system, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Optimizing nutrition is a convenient, inexpensive, and safe method of improving immune resistance and has been confirmed through numerous studies for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” wrote Malthouse.

In his letter, Malthouse also mentioned the controversy around the accuracy of PCR tests as the method to detect COVID-19, bringing up a New York Times report that concluded that PCR testing can show up to 90% false positives.

“The PCR test was never designed, intended or validated to be used as a diagnostic tool,” wrote Malthouse.

Regarding “case counts” of those who show a positive COVID-19 test result, Malthouse wrote that Henry should not use this as a means to cause “panic” in the public.

“The public health definition of a ‘case’ is very broad. As all experienced doctors know, a ‘case’ is a patient with significant symptoms who is often hospitalized. A ‘case’ is not a person who simply has a questionably positive PCR test and presents with no symptoms or an unrelated diagnosis,” wrote Malthouse.

“Nevertheless, your public announcements repeatedly emphasize that the “case” counts are rising and we are in big trouble[.] ... It is your duty as the provincial health officer to provide facts, not propaganda, and make every effort to stop the public panic. The only reason for emphasizing ‘cases’ is to induce more fear and thereby compliance in the name of promised safety.”