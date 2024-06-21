Canadian doctor forced to pay $44K fine, serve suspension for prescribing Ivermectin to treat COVID

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan claimed that Regina doctor Tshipita Kabongo was engaged in unprofessional conduct for going against a policy that restricted doctors from prescribing Ivermectin or 'alternative' therapies.

(LifeSiteNews) – A doctor working in a medium-sized Canadian city has been suspended and fined for prescribing Ivermectin to some of his patients to treat or prevent one from getting COVID.

On June 7, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) ruled that Regina doctor Tshipita Kabongo was engaged in unprofessional conduct for going against a policy that restricted doctors from prescribing Ivermectin or “alternative” therapies to patients.

As a result, Kabongo was hit with a one-month suspension starting August 1 and was ordered to pay $44,783.72, which was what it cost for the investigation and hearing.

Kabongo worked at the Integrated Wellness and Health Balance Centre in Regina. From April 2020 to March 2022, he prescribed Ivermectin to some of his patients.

The CPSS policy on “alternatives” to the COVID jabs as a means to combat the virus stated that it is “unethical to engage in or to aid and abet in treatment which has no acceptable scientific basis, may be dangerous, may deceive the patient by giving false hope, or which may cause the patient to delay in seeking conventional care until his or her condition becomes irreversible.”

Instead, the CPSS only promoted the COVID shots for the virus, which today are known to have many negative side effects.

“The most effective strategy for preventing COVID-19 continues to be immunization and all Saskatchewan. Ministry of Health approved vaccines provide a high level of protection,” the CPSS said in a joint letter.

According to the CPSS, Kabongo’s recommendation of Ivermectin to some of his patients was not “medically” necessary because he did not recommend other treatment options.

Health Canada, along with many medical groups in Saskatchewan and in other provinces, in the fall of 2021 said that using Ivermectin to treat COVID was potentially dangerous and claimed that there was no evidence the drugs worked to stop the virus.

Instead, the Canadian federal government pushed the experimental mRNA-based COVID shots as the only means to treat the virus.

However, Dr. Pierre Kory, the author of The War on Ivermectin, claimed in testimony that the drug is safe and said some meta-studies show that it has an 81 percent mortality reduction rate in those with COVID.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. Many governmental or private sector workers lost their jobs for refusing to get the shots.

Shots were promoted by health officials as only way to treat COVIDn

The mRNA shots have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

A recent study by a team of experts that includes prominent critics of the COVID establishment as well as Dr. Peter McCullough shows that the COVID shots have a 200-times higher risk of brain clots than other injections.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

However, despite health officials in Canada and the United States opposing using Ivermectin, which is historically used to treat parasites and rosacea when applied to the skin, the drug has long been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a variety of human ailments. In fact, it is included in the World Health Organization’s (WHO’S) Model List of Essential Medicines.

During the earlier days of COVID, the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID gained notoriety, and there have been many promising studies along with anecdotal reports of positive results from the use of the drugs.

It even got to the point that some families in the United States had to go to court to force hospitals to let them try the medications for their loved ones. Some U.S. doctors have seen their medical licenses threatened for prescribing it, which prompted states such as Missouri and Oklahoma to take action to protect medical freedom for those who wish to try and prescribe them.

Share











