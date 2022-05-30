Canadian doctor who defiantly gave COVID shots to kids as young as 6 months old won’t face discipline

The doctor says that 'ethically [he] had no reason to say no' to vaccinating children under the approved age range.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — A Toronto doctor is not facing any professional discipline despite admitting he ignored Health Canada by giving the experimental COVID jab to hundreds of children under 5 years old.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Toronto-based family doctor Dr. Christopher Sun told the outlet he “put his neck on the line” by injecting as many as 500 children younger than Health Canada’s 5-year-old age limit with the experimental COVID-19 injections. Despite some of the children being as young as 6 months old, Sun says the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) dismissed his case without penalty.

“I put my neck on the line and did what I wanted to get done, which was to protect children,” Sun told the Star, informing the outlet he believes he was “one of the only people in Ontario” willing to vaccinate children younger than the approved age limit.

“These are worried parents in time of a health crisis and I think it’s wrong to turn away people who know what they are getting into,” continued the doctor, stating these parents “understood the benefits and risks” and therefore he “ethically had no reason to say no.”

According to the report, Toronto Public Health told Sun in March to stop vaccinating the youngsters, and even reported him to the CPSO. However, Sun says he continued to inject kids in the unapproved age group for the remainder of the month and the CPSO dismissed his case anyway.

CPSO spokesperson Shae Greenfield told the Star that she is unable to comment on the specifics of any case but informed the outlet that the college always considers the “unique facts” in order “to determine how best to ensure that the public is protected.”

Despite Sun’s willingness to vaccinate infants, toddlers, and young children against the highly survivable virus, many doctors and experts have warned that young people should not be receiving the shots at all, regardless of “approval” from health agencies.

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology employed by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has said that inoculating 28 million children 5 to 11 years old could lead to “1,000 or more excess deaths” while the risk from COVID-19 for healthy children is “about zero” and appears to be lower than the seasonal flu.

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, professor of medicine at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center, has called for an “unbreakable resistance” against children receiving the jab. In a 2021 lecture, McCullough cited numerous studies while arguing that “the chance of myocarditis, and hospitalization with myocarditis, for one of these children who is going to be forced into vaccination … is greater than being hospitalized for COVID-19.”

