Canadian doctor says officials should be jailed for the ‘big kill’ caused by COVID jab, restrictions

(LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Roger Hodkinson said on a recent podcast that leaders in Canada and the rest of the world have perpetrated the “biggest kill ever in medicine’s history” as a result of COVID lockdowns and vaccine coercion.

Dr. Roger Hodkinson ~ “I am vengeful, Its time to put these [email protected] in jail. We have seen the biggest kill ever in medicines history ~ how can you look into the eyes of a pregnant woman and tell her this is safe as a physician” pic.twitter.com/0aOCWwfyRu — Janey (@_Janey_J) November 20, 2022

Asked if people should simply “forgive and forget,” he quickly said, “Absolutely not.”

“I am vengeful,” he continued. “It’s not a time to say ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s a time to put these bastards in jail.”

He added that he is calling what has happened “the big kill,” which he said was caused “directly because of the intervention of these idiots into health care.”

As much as he said politicians are to blame, he said that “physicians are principally culpably because they have allowed government jackboots to influence how they manage their patients, which has never, ever happened before.”

Hodkinson was particularly harsh on physicians who looked “into the eyes of a pregnant woman and [told] her that this experimental product [vaccine] is safe.”

“How can you do that as a physician?”

He added that any physicians “that has done that should be in jail.”

Freedom of Information Act requests revealed a striking uptick in miscarriages in women who had been jabbed, including during the later parts of pregnancy.

Hodkinson’s views expressed on the podcast echo statements he made at a Rebel News event in Calgary.

Hodkinson said it is unforgivable people were able to hold the hands of dying loved ones. Claims kids were being told to take COVID-19 vaccines when they did not have to. pic.twitter.com/vkZXDvrAUd — Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) November 26, 2022

After becoming emotional relaying the horror of sick people dying without loved ones present due to COVID restrictions, he said, “What about our children? Now being vaccinated against something they don’t need, and being killed by it.”

He called the push to jab kids “child sacrifice to appease these new gods,” which he called “technocrats” and “idiocrats.”

“Child sacrifice didn’t work for the Aztecs, it didn’t make the rain fall, and it won’t save granny in the nursing home.”

