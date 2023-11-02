Canadian doctor sounds alarm over ‘turbo cancers’ in young people due to COVID jabs

‘I've never seen anything like this,’ said Dr. William Makis, regarding ‘stage four breast cancers presenting in women in their twenties,’ ‘stage four colon cancer presenting in men and women in their twenties,’ and ‘leukemias that will kill you in a matter of days or even hours after diagnosis.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian physician has raised an alarm regarding the emergence of “turbo cancers” afflicting the young that seem to be associated with reception of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Dr. William Makis speaking in an October 20 interview. “I’ve never seen stage four breast cancers presenting in women in their twenties. I’ve never seen stage four colon cancer presenting in men and women in their twenties [and] thirties, leukemias that will kill you in a matter of days or even hours after diagnosis, lymphomas that again kill you in a matter of months.”

Dr. Makis is the chief of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology for the Wellness Company, which is staffed by well-known medical experts Peter McCullough, Paul Alexander, Roger Hodkinson, and Harvey Risch. His biographical information states that he is a cancer researcher with training in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology and has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications in international medical journals while also maintaining a popular Substack channel.

Speaking to host Jim Ferguson, the Edmonton-based physician described how he began tracking sudden deaths in COVID-jabbed individuals in late 2021 when noticing high numbers of doctors dying suddenly following their booster shot. While many passed away due to cardiac issues as they were exercising, “quite a large subset of doctors” developed “extremely aggressive cancers.”

“For example, there was a doctor who developed gastric cancer in his thirties [and] presented at stage four. He was dead in less than a year,” Makis reported. “Very rare brain cancers [appeared] in young individuals in their twenties and thirties, including medical students, medical residents. And these cancers would always present at stage four, and they would always kill them in a matter of a few months.”

While tracking these tragic cases, he noticed the term “turbo cancer” was being applied to the phenomenon on social media. “These cancers behave completely differently, unlike anything I’ve seen before in my career, and I’ve diagnosed over 20,000 cancer patients.”

Furthermore, “these turbo cancers seem to be arising specifically in people who’ve had the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It seems that one vaccine is enough if you’re unlucky. But, of course, the more vaccines you take, the more risk you have. And these cancers are always presenting at stage four. They’re always picked up very late. They grow very rapidly. So, they catch the oncologists off guard,” he said.

In addition to its tendency to quickly spread throughout the body, “the other feature of these cancers is that they are very resistant to conventional treatment,” Makis said. “They’re resistant to chemotherapy, they’re resistant to radiation therapy, and patients seem to do very poorly with conventional treatments.”

As a result, oncologists are “baffled,” proceed to attempt the conventional treatments that don’t work, and the “the patient is dead in a matter of months.”

Possible mechanisms in COVID injections that may cause deadly ‘turbo cancer’

One explanation Makis offers is that with the resulting spike protein production from the COVID injections, the body responds by producing an excessive amount of IgG4 antibodies, which compromises “cancer surveillance. And now your body is actually very vulnerable to cancer cells because the immune system starts not paying attention to cancer cells.”

Other mechanisms that may cause “turbo cancer” include the potential for spike proteins to “interfere with tumor suppressor genes and proteins,” along with DNA replication, which happens throughout the body on a regular basis. When this process is not successfully completed, it can encourage the formation of cancer cells.

A third possible cause behind these grave maladies may be connected to “plasmid DNA rings,” which contaminate the Pfizer and Moderna vials. As the researcher explained, they “contain the entire spike protein sequence,” which could potentially integrate into the genome of the injected individual causing them to produce “spike protein potentially indefinitely, and there is no ‘off switch.’”

Additionally, “if it integrates into the wrong place, you might knock out a tumor suppressor gene, and now you’ve just eliminated one of your protection mechanisms for cancer,” Makis said. “And so, this is potentially cancer causing [and] could be behind the rise of some of these turbo cancers.”

In his Substack reporting, Makis has chronicled dozens of recent cases of “turbo cancer” in young people ages 18-24, young Canadian doctors, nurses, fitness enthusiasts, and social media stars.

He has also provided commentaries on possible treatments for vaccine injury and even “turbo cancers,” including melatonin, periods of extended fasting, ivermectin, and perhaps fenbendazole.

Catastrophic increases in cancers and excessive death rates corroborated by many sources since early 2021

As early as March 2021, board-certified pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole reported that he was seeing a massive “uptick” in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been COVID-“vaccinated.”

“Since January 1 [2021], in the laboratory, I’m seeing a 20-times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis,” he said.

In January 2022, the U.S. Defense Medical Epidemiology Database showed enormous spikes in dozens of diseases following COVID jab uptake in the U.S. military. This included a tripling of cancer cases among servicemen and their families, including a 487% rise in breast cancer.

That same month, Scott Davison, the president of OneAmerica insurance in Indianapolis, called attention to the industry’s 40% increase in 2021 third-quarter death rates, which were the highest the company has “seen in the history of the business.”

“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So, 40% is just unheard of.”

Soon after this revelation, former entrepreneur-turned-journalist Steve Kirsch crunched the numbers and provided an extensive argument for why these excess non-COVID-related deaths were most likely caused by the COVID vaccines. The MIT graduate explained such a catastrophe would only happen by pure chance every 2.8e32 years, which is “basically never.”

“In other words, the event that happened [to bring this about] is not a statistical ‘fluke.’ Something caused a very big change,” he said.

The significant increases in deaths are also corroborated by a January 2022 report issued by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute (SOA) showing excess life insurance death claims spiked 37.7% in the third quarter of 2021 over a pre-pandemic baseline (2017-2019). That figure included an approximate 50-50 split between claims related to COVID-19 and those caused by other factors.

Since then, “incredibly high” excess death rates have also been reported in many other countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Medical doctors and scientists predicted sharp death increases after vaccine distribution

For many doctors who have examined these experimental COVID-19 injections, as early as 2020, such death rates were sadly predictable.

Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, drew significant attention in March 2021 when he issued an open letter and video warning of a “global catastrophe without equal” due to experimental COVID-19 “vaccination” programs.

Around the same time, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, stated, “If someone wished to harm or kill a significant proportion of the world’s population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now will enable it.”

“It’s my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [system of widespread gene-transfer vaccination] will be used for massive-scale depopulation,” he said.

Others have said that this substance is “technology designed to poison people,” and Dr. Shankara Chetty of South Africa has concluded that the purpose of the pandemic and jab campaigns is to “control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned.”

Furthermore, “the deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned.”

With harsh punishments of medical professionals, authorities create taboos against asking obvious questions

Makis’ observations point to the success medical authorities have had in establishing a taboo against doctors asking common sense questions regarding the apparent connection between the COVID-19 injections and the excessive death rates, especially in the young, which have also equated to an enormous three-year drop in life expectancy in the U.S.

“The problem is that oncologists are refusing to recognize this phenomenon [of ‘turbo cancers’], and so they’re not studying it, because they’re afraid for their medical licenses,” he said.

Those doctors who have spoken out on these issues have been punished with the loss of their careers, medical license, and more, Makis explained. And those doctors who do speak out in honor of their Hippocratic Oath and proper medical ethics on these issues “have to be prepared to lose everything, and so there’s not a lot of research being done.”

