Canadian doctor voices support for Freedom Convoy, condemns COVID jabs as ‘a murder shot’

Dr. Stephen Malthouse said the truckers have shown the world what real backbone looks like and they've been persecuted in much the same way as the doctors who speak out against the experimental vaccines.

(LifeSiteNews) — An outspoken doctor in British Columbia made a video in support of the Freedom Convoy while outlining the dangers of the experimental COVID-19 injections.

Canadian physician Dr. Stephen Malthouse, who has practiced medicine for 43 years, released a video lending his support for the Freedom Convoy protests currently underway in Ottawa while restating his grave concerns about the safety of the experimental COVID-19 jabs, especially in the context of the mass vaccination of children.

“I want to reach a hand across the country, to say thank you to the truckers, the truckers’ families, and all the people who have joined hands in Ottawa to stand up for what is right, and to protect and speak for the rest of us Canadians,” Malthouse said from his home in British Columbia on Canada’s west coast.

“[Truckers] in my experience, have a lot of backbone, and I think what you’re showing to the world today is that ‘spinal integrity’ which is a reflection in some ways in a lot of Canadians, but it seems you guys have it spades,” added Malthouse, adding that physicians like himself, who have expressed their concerns over COVID policy as medical professionals, have received backlash from their colleagues, the media, and public health.

Malthouse recounted a letter he wrote to B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in October 2020, telling her that her policies of lockdowns, isolation of the elderly, mandatory face masking, prevention of recreation, and mass testing of asymptomatic people were “tearing apart the fabric” of B.C. while providing no discernable health benefit.

“[All these policies did] was create loneliness … suicides, overdoses, all the tragedies that we have seen in the last two years, and this has been the result of public health policies and our governments,” Malthouse stated.

“Many doctors have gone along with this because they have been deeply programmed to see what was coming as a ‘vaccine,’ that was ‘safe and effective,’… but also to follow public health experts and not examine what they had to say,” the doctor explained.

“We now know that everything public health has told us across Canada has been a lie, and now they are coming after our children, with a mandatory shot, an experimental inoculation, which cannot be described with anything but a murder weapon.”

The push to vaccinate young children, which is underway in every province in Canada, comes despite the fact that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths after the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

Last summer, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a preexisting medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

In an October article for the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, who served in the Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration, called the push to vaccinate young children “dangerous” and “absolutely reckless.”

“The risk-benefit discussion for children with these Covid-19 injections is a very different one than that for adults,” Dr. Alexander said. “The fact is that this is a completely novel and experimental injection therapy with no medium or long-term safety data (or even definitive effectiveness data). If we move forward with the vaccination of our children without the proper safety testing, then we will present them with potentially catastrophic risk, including deaths in some.”

Not just vaccines, but all so-called public health measures have been criticized heavily by experts as more data continues to emerge.

In January, academics from Harvard, Duke, and Johns Hopkins universities released a paper in which they state that COVID lockdowns may result in a “staggering” one million excess deaths over the next decade-and-a-half, creating a death toll from lockdowns that may “far exceed” those deaths “immediately related to the acute COVID-19 critical illness.”

“I think the freedom convoy has shown us the way,” Malthouse said in his closing remarks.

“This is really a huge integrity test … we needed to have brave people step up, and fortunately step up with big trucks … I know it’s very cold there [in Ottawa], and I want to thank everyone who has come out in the cold … My hat is off to the truckers … Thank you and God Bless you.”

