Canadian doctors on COVID restrictions: ‘Children deserve to be children again’

May 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A group of Canadian physicians called for the end to “ethically unjustifiable” COVID-19 lockdowns, saying parents need to demand change from those in charge so that children can live their lives again without masks or “social distancing.”

“Make your voice heard and demand change. Write, tweet and speak to your school principal and trustees, politicians, community leaders, and sports organizations. Other parents will stand up with you. Often people are just waiting for someone to stand up and speak first,” said Dr. Stephen Malthouse in a video titled “Canadian Doctors Speak Out — Protecting Our Children From Harm.” The video was first released on May 19.

“And if that doesn’t get results, band together and hire a lawyer. Our children’s voices, health, and futures have been taken away. It’s up to all of us to speak up for them. Our children deserve to be children again, and the time for that to happen — that time is now.”

Malthouse was joined by nine other Canadian doctors in the video which was posted by Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC), which is behind the non-partisan “End the Lockdowns National Caucus” made up of current and former elected officials.

LCC started out as a national network of “clergymen, elected officials, small business owners, legal experts and other concerned citizens,” with the goal to “reopen Ontario Churches.” It expanded to include the group Professionals Against Lockdowns made up of nurses, doctors, law enforcement, and lawyers.

According to LCC, Professionals Against Lockdowns “aims to combat industry censorship by providing clear, evidence-based, scientific research that will educate and empower the public.”

Malthouse and many of the other doctors in the video are part of the Professionals Against Lockdowns group and said that the doctors in the video have “more than three hundred years of combined medical experience and family practice in emergency departments and in ICUs.”

“The science is clear: The risks of public health and school COVID policies far outweigh the benefits,” said Malthouse.

Malthouse added that parents can “refuse” to put a mask on their child. He suggested they “consider homeschooling” instead of going to public or private schools, saying kids need to be outside to play, as well as take vitamin D supplements and a “good multivitamin every day.”

Ontario Dr. Neda Amani spoke first in the video, saying there are “three scientifically proven reasons” why people should not be afraid of COVID-19.

“Asymptomatic spread is negligible, meaning healthy people rarely give others the disease. Young people and healthy people are not at risk of serious illness or death. There are inexpensive treatments available like vitamin D, hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin. Children are not at risk from getting COVID, and if they do get it, their symptoms are mild. The survival rate for the young is 99.997 percent, and that’s without any treatment,” said Amani.

“The data shows that COVID-19 is less deadly than influenza for children. An overwhelming number of peer reviewed studies shows that children are not a significant factor in the transmission of COVID. Studies in the U.K., Australia, Switzerland, France, Sweden, and Norway have shown that there is minimal child-to-child and child-to-adult transmission in schools. In fact, teachers are less likely to die from SARS-CoV-2 than the general population. The closing of schools is not medically warranted. Children have a powerful immune system geared up to deal with respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2.”

Dr. Keren Epstein-Gilboa, a developmental psychologist, said in the video she is “very concerned” about the “harm and fear” brought upon kids through “lockdowns” and all the “rules and regulations” they entail.

“I am very concerned about the harm and the fear being inflicted on children by lockdowns and all of the other COVID rules and regulations. Children are not able to understand and cope with the world as well as adults, and what they experienced now can affect them forever. Let’s look at the harm of social distancing. Children need to freely choose playmates, play at their own rate, talk, and be with others, in order for their brains to develop in a healthy way,” said Epstein-Gilboa.

She explained that kids need to be able to engage in the normal playful behavior of physical touch, and that the “unnatural social distancing rules” interfere with kids’ ability to “think, understand, move, socialize, comprehend their feelings and those of others to control emotions and behave properly.”

“In other words, social distancing interferes in all areas of child development. The messages that accompany social distancing teach children that they are dangerous and infected with scary viruses, and that they may kill people, including those they love,” said Epstein-Gilboa.

“These negative thoughts limit their ability to interact with and understand other people, and contribute to bullying. All of these measures can cause stress for most children. Many also feel lonely, anxious, depressed, and traumatized. During the past year, many more children have self-harmed. Child suicides and attempted suicides are up, [as well as] child abuse and shaken baby syndrome.”

“As an anesthesiologist, I am acutely aware of the short-term risks and harms of masks”

Dr. Bill Code said that as a physician with 40 years of experience who is also a “parent and a grandparent,” he is very “aware” of the short-term effects caused by continued mask wearing.

“As an anesthesiologist, I am acutely aware of the short-term risks and harms of masks. In a few minutes, air inside the mask decreases in oxygen by up to 15 percent. This alone triggers cognitive or thinking problems, headaches, drowsiness, and fainting, and can even lead to developmental harm in kids’ brains,” said Code.

He noted that increased carbon dioxide levels caused by mask wearing can lead to irregular heartbeats, saying the wearing of masks is “madness.”

“Close your mouth, hold your nose and hold your breath. Quite soon you will gasp for another breath. We call this air hunger. Children who experience this air hunger are often told by adults to ignore it and leave the mask on. Why are we exposing our young children to this? I suggest that children should never wear a mask, and that no one of any age should wear a mask while exercising,” said Code.

Another doctor to speak in the video was Ontario Dr. Mark Trozzi, who has questioned the notion that the COVID-19 crisis is a true “pandemic” in Canada, based on death statistics.

Trozzi said masks “dehumanize” people, adding that “facial expressions are essential to human communication.”

“Masks dehumanize us, and in schools block or emotional signal to children, and with their teachers having their faces covered and living in a faceless world is something our children’s development [which] is causing them to have anxiety, sleep disturbances, behavioral issues and unwarranted fears of being contaminated,” said Trozzi. “Ontario is one of the few places in the world forcing facial coverings on small children, and this must stop.”

“The stopping of sports and even contact sports is not necessary”

Canadian Dr. Patrick Phillips is a member of Professionals Against Lockdowns and was one of the doctors who spoke in the video. He said that the “huge benefits of extracurricular activities for children far outweigh the almost nonexistent risks.”

“Since March of last year, we’ve shut down children’s extracurricular activities because of the fear of it, we stop them from playing sports, canceled arts programing and halted recreational activities. We’ve even prevented them from seeing their friends. But a large number of robust scientific studies [has] shown that this is not warranted. In fact, a key study showed that rugby players did not get infected when playing in a game with other players who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2,” said Phillips.

“So, the stopping of sports and even contact sports is not necessary. Canceling extracurricular activities does little to stop cold, but it does have a huge and negative impact on children’s physical and mental health, behavior and development, and their academic performance. It has even helped drive a worrying increase in attempted suicides. Many extracurricular activities have proven to be beneficial in building and strengthening academic achievement, even if the activities are not obviously related to academic subjects.”

Phillips recently published the declaration “For science and truth” in response to a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) statement saying that doctors must not speak their mind if that would contradict the “official” government response to COVID-19.

Phillips told LifeSiteNews that the CPSO is on a “slippery slope” in dismantling “ethics put in place” after the Second World War by saying opposing views on COVID-19 would not be “tolerated.”

In the Canadian Doctors video, Phillips spoke out against the negative mental health consequences affecting kids, such as increased suicidal thoughts brought on by lockdowns.

Doctor says it makes “no sense at all” to tell someone kids need a COVID-19 jab

British Columbia Dr. Charles Hoffe said in the video that in the small village he serves, he now has six patients with “with ongoing neurological symptoms since getting their first COVID vaccine.”

“They’re suffering from constant pain, headaches, muscle weakness, and dizziness, and three of them have literally been disabled by it. These were three previously healthy people whose lives have now been ruined by this experiment,” said Hoffe.

“We have absolutely no idea what disease process has even been started, which means that we as doctors have no idea how to treat it. There is no way to reverse what it is doing. There is no antidote. Once it starts to work, we are helpless to stop it.”

Hoffe said that “children are not the main spreaders of this disease,” urging people to not “risk ruining their life with this experimental vaccine in order to protect them from a disease that really poses no risk to them at all.”

“So if anyone tells you that your child needs to be vaccinated against COVID to protect you or their teacher or their grandparents or anyone else, it makes absolutely no sense at all,” said Hoffe.

He was recently suspended from working in his local ER department due to his comments about side effects he observed from those who had received a COVID-19 jab within his community.

In Canada, many provinces have started to offer kids as young as 12 to get the COVID-19 jab, with some places — such as Manitoba, British Columbia, and Ontario — stating that parental consent is not needed for a kid to get a jab.