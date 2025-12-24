Canadian education minister puts Christ back in Christmas with letter to parents

Demetrios Nicolaides wrote a letter to all parents before the holiday break reminding them Christmas is about celebrating the 'birth of Jesus Christ.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The education minister for the Canadian province of Alberta has put Christ back in Christmas.

Demetrios Nicolaides sent a letter to all parents before the holiday break reminding them Christmas is about celebrating the “birth of Jesus Christ.”

“This is a special season to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the event that serves as a cornerstone of faith and brings the world a message of hope, peace, and love. It is a time to reflect on this profound gift and look forward with faith and optimism to the year ahead,” Nicolaides wrote in his letter to parents.

Nicolaides, a Christian who serves in Premier Danielle Smith’s provincial government, told parents that their dedication to “nurturing the next generation reflects the spirit of service and charity that the Incarnation of Christ inspires in us all.”

“The support you give to your children makes a tremendous difference in their success and well-being,” he added.

Nicolaides’s comments caused a stir online, with some challenging them and others praising them.

On X, user “BertaProudDad” shared a copy of Nicolaides’s letter, noting “the left is melting down” over it.

The left is melting down over Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides’s Christmas letter. I support the letter and I support the minister. It’s a respectful message to parents rooted in hope and faith. If “Merry Christmas” offends you, that’s on you. Merry Christmas Alberta.… pic.twitter.com/jdA2tuIDUC — BertaProudDad (@BertaProudDad) December 18, 2025

“I support the letter, and I support the minister. It’s a respectful message to parents rooted in hope and faith,” he wrote.

“If ‘Merry Christmas’ offends you, that’s on you. Merry Christmas Alberta. God bless.”

One comment written in reply to BertaProudDad said, “I thought that public schools were supposed to just stick with teaching the curriculum, not really accept everyone for who they are, and stay away from religion?”

“Wow. Left melting down in the comments about how Christ shouldn’t be mentioned….. wait for it…. at Christmas. Don’t believe? Don’t take the holiday then. Oh right, dippers gonna dip,” said another in reply.

It is not uncommon for Canadian politicians to post Christmas messages celebrating the birth of Christ. However, these are generally from Conservative politicians.

Even Canada’s national postal service this year released new postage stamps depicting the Holy Family.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) published in October 2023 a “Discussion Paper On Religious Intolerance” which characterized the celebration of holidays like Christmas and Easter as forms of discrimination and religious intolerance.

This prompted some MPs to force then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to admit Christmas is “not racist.”

Share











