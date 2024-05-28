Canadian employment minister claims women need contraception, abortion access for ‘success’

Liberal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault promoted before the House of Commons a current bill that would provide free contraceptives and 'abortifacient pills.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s top pro-life group blasted the government’s continued abortion push after a top cabinet minister implied that women need to be on the pill to stifle their fertility and freely accept unlimited abortion to achieve “success” in life.

During oral questions in the House of Commons on May 24, Randy Boissonnault, the Liberal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, boasted about a current bill that would provide free certain contraceptives including “abortifacient pills.”

“Our government believes in equipping women for success. That is why we are training women in skilled trades. That is why contraceptives will be free under our pharmacare plan. That is why we will defend a woman’s right to choose,” he said.

“We support women every step of the way. What are the Conservatives doing to support women? They vote no.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) director of communications Pete Baklinski, upon learning of Boissonnault’s comments promoting contraceptives and abortion, ripped him and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for promoting women to “kill their preborn children to achieve ‘success.’”

“The Canadian Liberal government under Justin Trudeau literally believes that women need to poison their fertility and kill their preborn children to achieve ‘success.’ Women, is this truly your idea of success? Please respond,” Baklinski wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

The Trudeau Liberal government has gone all in on not only promoting abortion but contraception. In February, new federal legislation that will allow for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning-after pill,” was introduced.

Trudeau’s new national pharmacare program, or Bill C-64, also known as “An Act respecting pharmacare,” will allow government support for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the “morning-after pill.”

The pharmacare legislation came about from a demand by the New Democratic Party (NDP) and leader Jagmeet Singh, who said his support for the Trudeau government, which is keeping the Liberals in power, would crumble unless the prime minister introduced pharmacare legislation before March.

The NDP has an informal coalition with the Trudeau government that began last year, agreeing to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

Last week, CLC blasted Trudeau as “wrongheaded” and anti-family in making all Canadians “pay” for “abortifacient pills” after he boasted on social media about his new governmental bill that will provide free contraceptives, including the morning-after pill, to all Canadians.

At-home chemical abortions are typically done through the ingestion of drugs like Mifegymiso. According to the drug product literature listed on Health Canada’s website, in addition to killing the unborn child, there is a risk of serious harm and even death to women who use the drug.

In January, CLC reported on a 19-year-old Canadian girl who died after taking Mifegymiso.

Despite these safety concerns and the fact that it kills innocent children in the womb, Health Canada approved the use of the abortion pill in 2015 and the drug became widely available in 2017.

For Catholics, the Church’s teaching prohibiting the use of artificial contraception, including the morning-after pill and abortion-inducing drugs, has remained constant. The Catholic Church also proclaims that the right to life of every innocent person from conception to natural death is a truth knowable by reason and contained in the natural law.

According to CLC, abortion has killed over four million preborn babies in Canada since its legalization in 1969, which is roughly equivalent to the total population of the province of Alberta.

