Religious leaders condemn Trudeau for dividing a ‘broken nation’ over Freedom Convoy response

Liberty Coalition Canada has published an open letter to Justin Trudeau, condemning him for his 'tyrannical' response to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and invoking the Emergencies Act.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A group of Canadian religious leaders has condemned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for invoking the Emergencies Act and his “tyrannical actions” against the Freedom Convoy.

In a new letter addressed to Trudeau, Liberty Coalition Canada strongly criticized the prime minister for “further dividing a hurting and broken nation” over his response to the Freedom Convoy, entailing large-scale police action and brutality.

Liberty Coalition, recalling how it had sought to alert the Canadian authorities to its “profound concern about the indefinite suspension of civil liberties, coercive mandates and perpetual state interference in the life, freedom and worship of the church,” noted how it had been “largely ignored, brushed aside, insulted and even told we in no way represent Canadians.”

Yet when the “hugely popular” Freedom Convoy “presented your government with a wonderful opportunity to meet with and speak to ordinary Canadians lawfully and peaceably requiring the restoration of their constitutional rights,” Trudeau had “insulted, denigrated and lied about them, further dividing a hurting and broken nation,” the Coalition wrote.

“We do not hesitate to fulfill our responsibility as servants of the living God by unapologetically reminding you that Jesus Christ is Lord and King and the ruler of the kings of the earth,” continued the open letter.

The statement, signed by 29 clerics, referred to Psalm 2:10-12, found both on the Peace Tower in Ottawa and the Canadian Coat of Arms, reminding Trudeau that “you are neither the king nor the ruler of Canada.”

“Civil government exists to protect these pre-political and fundamental freedoms, not bestow and remove them as if it can function in the place of God,” the signatories wrote.

The statement continued:

We as Christian pastors condemn in the strongest possible terms your unprecedented invoking of the Emergency Powers Act (1988) with the intent of bringing unaccountable state power to bear on peaceful citizens — “men women and children” — who have been stripped of their fundamental freedoms for two years and who have in many cases lost everything as a result of your government’s mandates. There is no national emergency and to invoke one to crush peaceful political dissent is a totalitarian act of repression displaying weakness not strength. These tyrannical actions are exposing this government and people to the judgment of God, and we are deeply concerned that you do not appreciate the significance of God’s wrath upon a rebellious and lawless nation.

Described as “absolutely totalitarian behaviour” by Sky News Australia, Trudeau’s response to the Freedom Convoy became heavy-handed from Thursday evening, arresting key organizers of the Convoy, before sending in large numbers of police armed with riot gear, tear gas, and pepper spray.

The police confrontation was documented by numerous live-streams online, including by Liberty Coalition itself, which uploaded footage from Ottawa as police “thugs” continued to “clear out protestors.”

“We implore you to step back from the brink, restore the constitutional freedoms of the people, respect the God-given rights of our citizenry and above all to humble yourself and take a knee before Christ the King lest you perish in the way,” declared the Coalition.

“We urge you to repent of the sins of pride, rebellion against God, and bearing false witness,” the signatories continued. “Our hope and prayer for you and your government is that you will lift the emergency measures, end these lawless mandates, and enact justice for a people who elected you to that purpose.”

Liberty Coalition Canada has compiled number of resources to assist Canadians wishing to resist vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions.

