Canadian father speaks out against 6’2” ‘transgender’ man competing on women’s basketball team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — A British Columbia dad is speaking out after his daughter’s college basketball team was attacked for raising safety concerns over gender-confused men competing against women.

In a December interview with Rebel News, Jae Park, a British Columbia father of four, defended his daughter’s team, the Columbia Bible College women’s Bearcats basketball team, from accusations of so-called “transphobia” for being concerned about competing against a male.

“Someone needs to stand up for girls’ rights,” he declared.

“When girls have to play against biological men, it’s totally unfair because the physicality of the game is different,” he explained. “I’ve been told by my daughter and the sentiment is the same with the other players, that it’s like getting hit by a truck or running into a brick wall.”

“When you are continually abused with a biological male playing against these females, I mean it comes to a point where enough is enough,” he declared. “It’s not about transphobia or anything like that. We’re not afraid.”

Park’s comments come after a 6’2″ male basketball player going by the name “Harriette” Mackenzie claimed the Bearcats team was “discriminating” against him because of his gender confusion.

The Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners basketball player alleged that he was being targeted by his opponents during games after the Bearcat coach Taylor Claggett voiced concerns about his players having to compete against a man.

In an Instagram video, Mackenzie claimed Claggett “cornered one of our athletic staff and went on a tirade about how I shouldn’t be allowed to play.”

After Mackenzie’s team won two games in a row, he alleged that the female players physically targeted him by pulling him down on the court, which he claimed was encouraged by Claggett.

Following the publication of the video, Columbia Bible College issued a statement clarifying that they do not encourage or condone foul play and pointed out that Mackenzie was not injured and continued to play the game.

Similarly, Claggett responded to the accusation, explaining, “This video was edited and scripted to show one side of a story that is highly inaccurate.”

“Although this may be how this athlete feels, it is simply untrue to who I am and what I believe as a person, a coach, and a leader,” he continued. “I have, and always will, love people for who they are and who they want to be. I have coached and taught kids from many walks of life and have fought for them to have equal rights in the classroom and on the court.”

“This video was triggered by the fact that I have concerns around the safety of female athletes,” Claggett continued. “My intention has nothing to do with a specific athlete, but instead, the safety of female athletes in their sport.”

Unsurprisingly, mainstream media outlets quickly picked up the story, painting Mackenzie, who towers over his female opponents, as a victim.

However, Park pointed out that the real victims are the girls forced to compete against “transgender” men.

“I feel that the girls are extremely disheartened,” he said. “They feel betrayed, they feel confused.”

“They don’t have the right to take away fair competition and opportunities from all the rest of the athletes,” he declared.

Concerns over men competing against women come after studies have repeatedly shown what almost everyone already knows to be true, namely, that males have a considerable advantage over women in athletics.

Indeed, a study published in Sports Medicine found that a year of “transgender” hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” to the strength advantages of men.

