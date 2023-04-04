Canadian federal agencies have fired at least 3 employees found to be spies since 2017

In addition to the three spies, 307 federal employees have been fired since 2016 after their security clearances were revoked.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Since 2017, no less than three people working for various Canadian federal government departments have been fired for being spies working as foreign agents, according to recently released records.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, a recent cabinet Inquiry of Ministry from the House of Commons requested by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP John Barlow highlights how the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed at least one worker was a Department of Employment staffer, who was fired in 2019.

Another spy was discovered to have been a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employee, fired in 2019, with a third spy fired in 2017 who worked for the Department of Fisheries.

As noted by the CBSA, “A review for cause is typically initiated following receipt of new information from the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service that may indicate a potential national security concern.”

“If the risk is assessed as being unacceptable the deputy head as the sole authority over the decision may revoke the ‘secret’ or ‘top secret’ clearance,” the CBSA noted.

Barlow asked specifically how many people have had their “security clearances revoked for cause since 2016.”

“How many were due to the individual spying or otherwise acting on behalf of a foreign government?” he also asked.

The information from the Inquiry of Ministry revealed a total of 307 federal employees were fired after their security clearances were revoked besides the three spies. The reasons for the termination of the employees varied but could have been for misconduct at work or association with suspected criminals or “convictions for offences unrelated to work.”

The Inquiry of Ministry showed most employees fired after being revoked security clearances came from the Department of Public Works at 121, followed by the Canada Revenue Agency at 71.

There were 11 employees from the Department of Foreign Affairs fired along with 10 from the CBSA, seven from the Department of National Defence, and three from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

According to a 2021 House of Commons testimony by former national security adviser Richard Fadden, deception from Chinese agents was commonplace.

“The great difficulty we have in Canada is the general public has trouble understanding that we are threatened,” said Fadden, adding, “We feel very comfortable here in North America.”

“We have three oceans, we have a border with the United States,” he also said, adding, “Sometimes you have to face a crisis before you truly understand there is a problem.”

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney told LifeSiteNews recently that Trudeau’s opposition to launching a full independent public inquiry into alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China only serves to embolden the communist regime.

He said Trudeau’s inaction “ignores the seriousness of foreign interference of any extent and makes a mockery of the government’s responsibility to protect the democratic rights of every Canadian.”

Canadian MP Han Dong resigned from the Liberal Party a few weeks ago hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

On February 17, the Globe and Mail, citing CSIS documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

On February 24, Global News broke a story that showed that Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take any action.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full, independent public inquiry over the China election meddling scandal.

Instead of a full public inquiry, as MPs from all opposition parties had requested, Trudeau appointed an “independent special rapporteur” to look into the allegations.

During testimony before the House of Commons ethics committee last week, Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Cheuk Kwan revealed that he witnessed firsthand proxies of the CCP take busloads of people to vote for their preferred nomination candidate.

A couple of weeks ago, LifeSiteNews highlighted how two new reports from Canada’s national security agency reveal that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 federal election.

