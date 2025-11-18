Canadian federal agency using 131 new surveillance cameras to watch over employees

The Department of Employment led all other federal departments in workplace harassment claims, but no details were provided on where or why the cameras would be installed.

OTTAWA – ( LifeSiteNews ) – One of Canada’s largest federal departments will soon begin to watch many of its workers via “video surveillance.”

The Department of Employment said that 131 cameras would be installed in its buildings but gave no reason why this was being done.

“The department has a requirement for the purchase, delivery, and installation of approximately 131 cameras within eight offices located in the national capital region,” it stated in a recent note.

Notably, the Department of Employment led all other federal departments in workplace harassment claims; however, no budget was disclosed or were any details provided on where the cameras would be installed.

The news about the cameras was announced via a notice titled “Video Surveillance System Supply and Delivery.”

Records show that some staff working in the department have been suspended for sending threatening emails to staff; others have been suspended for hiring their relatives.

Despite this, Access to Information requests have shown that managers in the department were told to be careful when disciplining staff.

“All employees must be informed of the consequences of the breaches to protect management when they impose discipline,” read a memo titled Implementation Strategy: Discipline Grid And Terminable Offences.

While workplace surveillance in the private sector may be more common, it is not as common in the public sector in Canada.

