Canadian female powerlifter faces two-year suspension for criticizing men competing against women

(LifeSiteNews) — A female powerlifter is facing a two-year suspension because she spoke against biological men competing against women.

On November 7, Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson announced that the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) suspended her for two years after she voiced concerns over men claiming to be women dominating in female powerlifting competitions.

“I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as ‘supporting actress’ in the horror show that is my #sport right now,” she continued. “Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious.'”

The CPU panel accused Hutchinson of violating both the Code of Conduct and the social media policy. On her social media, Hutchinson openly advocates for women’s sports to be kept to biological females, noting that men have an unfair advantage over women.

Additionally, in September, Hutchinson was targeted for calling her opponent a “biological male” on TV and social media.

Hutchinson voiced concern to the CPU over competing against men on multiple occasions; however, they failed to address her concerns, instead suspending her for expressing her discomfort.

“Based on the information provided, the Discipline Panel is recommending that AH have her membership to the CPU suspended for 2 years,” the CPU ethics case stated.

Hutchinson responded that the ruling was issued “even though a 13-page letter was sent to the CPU in October thoroughly debunking all accusations.”

“Obviously, someone had to pay the price for the IPF forcing CPU to be more female-friendly,” she added. “Let this be a lesson to all female athletes to shut-up and put-up with #SexDiscrimination.”

“In truth, my fight does not stop here,” Hutchinson declared. “Stay tuned…”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Hutchinson for further comment on the suspension, but she did not respond by time of publication.

