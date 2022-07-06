Canadian finance minister points to high gas prices are a ‘reminder of why climate action is so important’

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

BRAMPTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s World Economic Forum-linked finance minister told Canadians on Tuesday that record-high fuel prices are a “reminder of why climate action is so important and why as a country we need to work even harder and move even faster towards a green economy.”

“It’s an insurance policy against higher energy prices,” Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada’s record-high gas prices are a “reminder why climate action is so important.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YSzxMA0k2D — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 6, 2022

Freeland’s statements come after the Liberal government increased the cost of fuel overnight by imposing a “carbon tax” on Canadians on April 1.

On the same day the Liberals imposed the heavy tax on an already financially struggling populace, they gave themselves a significant pay raise, despite their salaries already being over triple that of the average Canadian.

Freeland’s economic goals have been under suspicion by Canadians and Conservative politicians since her appointment by Trudeau in 2020, particularly in light of her ties to the World Economic Forum.

With the cost of housing and other essential goods having skyrocketed under the current Liberal government, Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre questioned whether this rise in cost has been an intentional part of implementing the WEF’s “Great Reset” agenda, which states that by the year 2030 “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

“[‘You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy’] is the agenda of these people,” Poilievre said in the House of Commons last year, referring to Freeland.

“Maybe that’s why over the last year, they’ve done everything in their power to make housing completely unaffordable so that nobody can afford it except them, a small group of landed aristocrats … ”

For those unfamiliar, the WEF’s Great Reset is a radical socialist plan designed by global elites that “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy” and establish a radical New World Order that seems to closely emulate many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System.

In fact, the architect of the agenda, WEF chairman Klaus Schwab, has praised Communist Chinese President Xi Jinping and the “progress” his totalitarian regime has made in recent years.

Schwab has also boasted that “half of [Trudeau’s] cabinet, or even more than half of his cabinet, are actually Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.”

