Canadian forced to choose between her baby and the Olympics

June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The 2021 Tokyo Olympics mandate that “no friends, no family” attend competitions, forcing a mother-athlete to choose between taking part in the Games or caring for her breastfed 3-month-old daughter.

Kim Gaucher, a member of the Canadian national women’s basketball team, says she is “being forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

“All I’ve ever wanted out of my basketball career has been to rep (represent) Canada at the Olympics. Last year, my teammates and I qualified for Tokyo, but right now I’m being forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete,” Gaucher, 37, said in an Instagram video.

She stated that the regulations allow for “no friends, no family, no exceptions.” However, news reporters and local fans will be permitted to attend.

“Players and media are all flying in from around the world, Japanese fans are going to be in attendance, the arenas are going to be half full, but I will not have access to my daughter?” asked an incredulous Gaucher, a shooting guard who played college basketball at the University of Utah and in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) before going to Europe to continue her career. She is currently with USO Mondeville in France.

She appealed to people over the internet asking for help and support, saying “If anybody knows anything, let’s see if we can make a difference. It’s 2021, let’s make working moms normal.” She also asked for prayers, saying “It’s Hail Mary time.”

In order to participate in the Olympics, she will need to find a way to feed her daughter while overseas. “The basketball team is going to be gone for 28 days,” she said. “People have told me to try to pump like mad.”

“I don’t have enough milk in me to train as a high-level athlete, get my butt back in shape, and feed her currently, all while stocking a 28-day supply,” Gaucher continued. “We’ve looked into shipping milk, we’ve run into complications, we’re still exploring that option. But it’s not going to be easy.”

She remains hopeful that an exception will be made and she will be able to attend with her baby. However, with the Games only a month away, she is still in the middle of an appeal. “We’ve tried appeals. Everyone says they’re on board, but nobody can do anything,” she said.

“National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are responsible for the composition of their delegations at Games time, and the IOC is aware that a small number of them have been dealing with requests from athletes to bring their children on a case-by-case basis,”

The IOC released a statement to CBC News noting the difficulty of the situation but also the possibility of an exemption being made.

“The Tokyo Olympic Games are understandably being conducted with an unprecedented focus on health and safety,” it reads. “This includes Japanese borders being closed to overseas visitors, family and friends.”

“It is our understanding that no children stayed at Olympic Villages during previous Games,” the statement says. “Nevertheless, there may be special circumstances, particularly with regard to infant children, and we will therefore continue to consult with the IOC and the (International Paralympic Committee) and solicit opinions from other relevant parties.”