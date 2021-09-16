Canadian freedom movement explodes in growth amid vaccine passport rollout

Canadians should ‘empower themselves’ and ‘own the freedoms that they have,’ Action4Canada co-founder Tanya Gaw said.

(LifeSiteNews) — The pro-freedom movement Action4Canada on Wednesday hosted a webinar to provide an update about its nationwide efforts, including its legal fight against the government, and resources individuals can use to resist compliance to ‘unlawful’ measures.

Action4Canada said it was experiencing an unprecedented growth after various provinces initiated vaccine passports, and as more employers, schools, and businesses decided to go along with the “unconstitutional” and “unlawful” COVID-19 measures.

“Every bit of them [the measures] are unlawful,” said Action4Canada co-founder Tanya Gaw, adding that the measures cannot be “enforced” under the law, and that they are nothing more than a “facade.”

She continued by encouraging Canadians to “empower themselves” and to “own the freedoms that they have.”

The leaders of Action4Canada — an organization that is currently suing the federal government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, various health officials, and the provincial government of British Columbia, over their “dictatorial” COVID-19 measures — informed their audience that chapters of their organization are popping up all across Canada. The organization grew from 20 chapters to over 100 in the past few weeks.

According to the movement, the purpose of these Chapters is to organize efforts in local communities, bringing together “parents, business owners, [and] likeminded Canadians” to “disseminate resources” across the country and in their respective areas, in an effort to encourage each other to invoke their inalienable rights, and reject the “dictatorial” and legally “unenforceable” measures.

Gaw, a resident of British Columbia, informed her online audience that just after British Columbia’s vaccine passport went into effect Monday, she was already being informed by local businesses that “Environmental Health Officers” are “bullying” and “intimidating” business owners to gain access to their premises and perform “inspections.”

Action4Canada, with the help of constitutional rights lawyer Rocco Galati, developed a collection of “Notice of Liability” documents that people can serve to those who are harassing, bullying, intimidating, or threatening them, as a result of their refusal to comply with the “unconstitutional” measures put in place for the “so-called pandemic.”

Action4Canada recommended that if a person is serving a “Notice of Liability”, to use the name of the person enforcing these measures, and not their job title, employer, or any other impersonal identifier.

In effect, according to Gaw, claiming “I was just following orders” is not grounds to remove the legal liability that an individual incurs when they are complicit in the infringement of a fellow Canadian’s “guaranteed” Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Gaw continued by saying that these “Notice of Liability” documents are “a very serious issue” and are “effective,” insisting that people need to be aware that they have no legal obligation to enforce these measures on fellow citizens, and if they do, they open themselves up personally to lawsuits and in some cases, Criminal Code violations with the possibility of imprisonment, per Canadian law.

“[It is] essential to let local businesses know they are not required to be mask enforcers or vax police, they are not under contract to do so, [and] they are not paid to do so,” stated Gaw.

If a business, employer, or anyone else, insists to see proof of medical documentation, or asks for an “exemption,” they are in violation of the Privacy Act, she said.

The Privacy Act, according to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, states that no person is required to divulge their “medical, education or employment history”, “DNA”, or any other “information that on its own or combined with other pieces of data, can identify you as an individual.”

Additionally, Gaw explained that the denial of entry into public spaces, refusal or termination of employment, and denial of education, based on a person’s vaccination status, test results, or if they are masked, violates Sections 2, 7, and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Genetic Non-discrimination Act, the Nuremburg Code, the Coronation Oath, the Criminal Code of Canada, and other national and international laws.

Action4Canada is working on updating its current “Notice for Businesses” to include a provision mentioning the vaccine passports.

However, the current Notice for Businesses posted on Action4Canada’s website still provides all the necessary legal information to serve health officials with, if they attempt to close a business based on the owner’s refusal to comply with pandemic measures.

I am under no moral or legal obligation to comply with any Orders to close my business. Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982, clearly states that any law that is inconsistent with the Constitution is of no force and effect. Therefore any measures taken by you to compel compliance by means of: Instigating confrontation

threats to revoke my license

harassment in an attempt to demean, humiliate, and coerce

attempts to seize any person or property

issuing fines and/or charges will be met with a human rights complaint, civil litigation, and/or potential criminal charges against you. I will hold you personally culpable for the financial injury and/or loss of my personal and business income and my ability to provide food and shelter for my family. I therefore demand you cease and desist and leave my place of business and do not return. You are now on Notice.

The Notice also mentions, “There are no provisions in any orders of any health minister, doctor, or provincial legislation, that can, nor pretend that any measures can, override Charter or other pre-Charter constitutional rights.”

Included in the “illegal” measures, according to Action4Canada and lawyer Galati, are mandatory mask wearing, the compulsory use of hand sanitizer, mandatory vaccination, proof-of-vaccination, forced COVID-19 testing, and the practice of social distancing.

Other Notice of Liability forms provided by Action4Canada include: Vaccine Notices of Liability, Student Mask/COVID Notice to Educators, and COVID Testing Notice of Liability.

Gaw suggests that when it comes to COVID-19 mandatory testing, that before a Notice of Liability needs to be filed, people can provide a copy of the Genetic Non-Discrimination Act, to inform people they are committing a criminal offence under Canadian law, that carries a penalty of up to $1 million in fines, and 5 years in federal prison, if they mandate, insist, or require a person to be tested.

As of August 16, Action4Canada and Rocco Galati’s Constitutional Rights Centre have submitted a formal statement of claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court to fight against all COVID-19 measures instituted at every level of government.

The 387-page filing, which seeks an injunction on all COVID-19 measures and demands compensation for the “irreparable harm” the measures have inflicted on the over three dozen plaintiffs, will require a response from all the defendants.

“This is not a medical or health agenda, this is a political one. They want everybody vaccinated for whatever reason. Up until now, there has never been a problem with people exercising their choice,” stated Galati.

“This is depraved, this is illegal, this is criminal, this is unconstitutional,” he continued, “The only failure is not trying to do the right thing.”

