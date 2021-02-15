Canadian government announces $15 million in grants for gay, trans, ‘two-spirit’ orgs

OTTAWA, February 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian government has announced it is awarding $15 million worth of grants to 76 community groups to be spent on various LGBT interests in the name of “equality.”

CTV News reports that Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, & Youth Bardish Chagger and Minister for Women & Gender Equality Maryam Monsef announced Thursday the finalized list of recipients for the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund.

“As we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also work to build up and support strength and resiliency, wherever we can,” Chagger said. “It is crucial that organizations serving LGBTQ individuals from coast to coast to coast are supported with the means to do their important and life-saving work.”

Among the spending is $1.5 million across Atlantic Canada to “create a network of service providers” and “develop culturally-relevant resources for underrepresented queer youth”; almost $300,000 to staff the so-called Two-Spirit Alliance (“two-spirit” refers to some indigenous populations’ conception of a third gender); $3.6 million for 19 groups in Quebec to “better understand the challenges of marginalized LGBTQ families, and specific needs of the province’s trans communities”; and millions more across the country for various LGBT youth, community, health, rehab, and retirement centers.

These latest grants, which follow the Canadian government subsidizing abortion groups while defunding Christian organizations, further emphasize the priorities of the Trudeau government. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has his way, left-wing favoritism will eventually give way to mandatory conformity; Truedeau’s government is reportedly working on a legislative proposal to ban social media content the government deems “hateful,” as well as the development of a military communications organization dedicated to “using defence activities to influence the attitudes, beliefs and behaviours of audiences.”

— Article continues below Petition —