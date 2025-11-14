Canadian government has given over $500k to socialist, pro-LGBT publisher: report

Canadian taxpayers have spent more than $528,000 on Fernwood Publishing, which promoted anti-capitalist books on communism, LGBT propaganda, and climate ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian governments have spent over half a million taxpayer dollars on a publisher pushing socialist ideology.

According to a November 10 press release by the Canadian Taxpayer Federation (CTF), federal and provincial governments have given $528,000 in taxpayer money to Fernwood Publishing, a pro-LGBT and socialist publishing company.

“It’s wrong for taxpayers to be on the hook for publishing houses pushing fringe political propaganda,” said Devin Drover, CTF Atlantic director. “If people don’t want to actually buy a book, taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for it.”

Between 2020 and 2024, the Liberal federal government gave $306,900 to the company. Likewise, in 2024, the Liberal government sent $135,000 to the group through its Publishers Assistance Fund. Finally, Fernwood Publishing received $86,250 from the then-Conservative government of Manitoba since 2020.

Fernwood Publishing proclaims to be “politically driven, not profit driven,” adding that the company “can take risks in publishing radical analysis and underheard voices. We make decisions about what we publish based on its political integrity and relevance.”

Books published by Fernwood Publishing include Red Flags: A Reckoning with Communism for the Future of the Left, an anti-capitalist view of communist history aimed at left-wing readers obsessed with “climate change” and alleged inequality.

Another book, I’ll Get Right On it, discusses how the so-called “climate crises” are allegedly affecting daily life, while demanding “climate justice.”

Fernwood Publishing also published Becoming an Ally, a book that proclaims to explore “the role of allies in the struggle against structural oppressions like racism, sexism and heterosexism.”

“This book is for social workers, teachers, medical professionals, policy makers and anyone who wants to understand the origins of oppressive societies in order to build more just alternatives,” the company declared.

Unfortunately, government funding of the socialist and pro-LGBT writing is unlikely to end considering Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney’s socialist agenda, as outlined in his 2021 book Values: Building a Better World for All.

The book outlines Carney’s ideal world: a Soviet-style dictatorship complete with digital currency and tightly controlled markets. He also condemns Western society, arguing it was corrupted by capitalism. According to Carney, the ideal world would include tight control over personal freedom, industry, and corporate funding.

The book also names Karl Marx, Fredrick Engels and Vladimir Lenin, the founders of socialism in Russia, as inspirations for Carney’s plan.

In a 2021 article, the National Post notes that “since the advent of the COVID pandemic, Carney has been front and centre in the promotion of a political agenda known as the ‘Great Reset,’ or the ‘Green New Deal,’ or ‘Building Back Better.’

Carney, whose ties to globalist groups have had Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy,” has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts. He has also previously endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when the tax was exempted from home heating oil in an effort to reduce costs for some Canadians.

Carney, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.” In March, Carney declared that he is willing to use all government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

