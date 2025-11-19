Canadian government has spent more than $16.5 million on euthanasia regime since 2016

While spending millions on euthanasia, the Liberal government has refused to track the growing number of assisted suicide deaths due to lack of mental health, palliative, or disability support.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Liberals have spent over $16.5 million on Canada’s euthanasia regime, while Canadians struggle to receive basic health care.

According to numbers obtained on November 17 through a written question from Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, Liberals have spent over $13 million to administer euthanasia or so-called “medical assistance in dying” (MAID), in addition to another $3 million to research the deadly practice since 2016.

“Budget 2021 provided $13.2 million over 5 years plus $2.6 million annually ongoing in federal funding to support provinces and territories and stakeholders to put in place training, resources and tools to support safe and appropriate medical assistance in dying services,” the response by Liberal Minister of Health Marjorie Michel read.

The over $13 million in funding was broken down into $763,435 in 2021-2022, $3,220,911 in 2022-2023, $3,296,527 in 2023-2024, $3,296,527 in 2024-2025, and $2,644,350 in 2025-2026.

Additionally, from 2016-2021, Health Canada allocated $3.4 million to “support practitioner education and research on medical assistance in dying.”

Later the in the report, the Liberal minister refused to disclose what steps the government was taking to track euthanasia requests from Canadians who listed “lack of access to mental health care, palliative care, or disability supports as a motivating factor” in the decision to end their lives.

Instead, the minister responded, “None of the reasons listed by the Member are among the eligibility criteria for medical assistance in dying.”

However, internal documents from Ontario doctors in 2024 that revealed Canadians are choosing euthanasia because of poverty and loneliness, not as a result of allegedly terminal illness.

In one case, an Ontario doctor revealed that a middle-aged worker, whose ankle and back injuries had left him unable to work, felt that the government’s insufficient support was “leaving (him) with no choice but to pursue” euthanasia.

Other cases included an obese woman who described herself as a “useless body taking up space,” which one doctor argued met the requirements for assisted suicide because obesity is “a medical condition which is indeed grievous and irremediable.”

At the same time, the Liberal government has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized, making it the fastest growing euthanasia program in the world.

Currently, wait times to receive actual health care in Canada have increased to an average of 27.7 weeks, leading some Canadians to despair and opt for euthanasia instead of waiting for assistance. At the same time, sick and elderly Canadians who have refused to end their lives have reported being called “selfish” by their providers.

The most recent reports show that euthanasia is the sixth highest cause of death in Canada. However, it was not listed as such in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.

Asked why it was left off the list, the agency said that it records the illnesses that led Canadians to choose to end their lives via euthanasia, not the actual cause of death, as the primary cause of death.

According to Health Canada, 13,241 Canadians died by euthanasia lethal injections in 2022, accounting for 4.1 percent of all deaths in the country that year, a 31.2 percent increase from 2021.

