Canada will pay funeral expenses of those killed by COVID-19 vaccines 

OTTAWA, Ontario – (LifeSiteNews) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government has allocated $75 million to “provide death benefits and support for funeral expenses” for individuals killed by any of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The allotted money is to be dispensed through the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) and will be used to help cover burial costs and related expenses for those killed by the shot, the Toronto Sun reported.
As previously reported by LifeSite and as is available on the program’s website, VISP was put in place in December of 2020 to “ensure that all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine, administered in Canada on or after December 8, 2020, have fair and timely access to financial support.”
“In the rare event a person in Canada is seriously and permanently injured as a result of vaccination, they should be fairly supported,” said the Vaccine Injury Support Program staff.
“The department has budgeted $75 million for all claims but said it was unclear how many submissions there could be,” the Toronto Sun stated.
According to the government of Canada, “Only vaccines that are proven to be safe, effective and of high quality are authorized for use in Canada,” but side effects “can be severe” and include myocarditis and pericarditis, Bell’s palsy, blood clots with low platelets, capillary leak syndrome, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
With safety and efficacy clinical trials for the Pfizer shot – one of the “approved” vaccines – not slated for completion until 2023, there is strong cause for concern about the potential consequences of administering millions of doses without long-term studies.
Trudeau, who insists “all approved vaccines” are “safe” and “effective” has ordered an additional 68 million Pfizer doses to be used as “booster shots” over the next two years.
According to the recent data from the U.S. government, analyzed by Liberty Counsel, the Pfizer shot has been linked to the deaths of 9,024 people as of August 13, and is also implicated in a sizable portion of close to 600,000 adverse vaccine events in total.
Additionally, as reported by LifeSite, Trudeau’s government has also ordered 20 million more doses of the Moderna shot each year, for the upcoming years of 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Moderna vaccine is another one of the vaccines “approved” by Health Canada without the completion of long-term clinical trials.
Renowned Texas cardiologist and internist and pioneer in early treatment of COVID-19, Dr. Peter McCullough, has said that the “mass vaccination program will go down as one of the most deadly, one of the most injurious and costly in human history.”